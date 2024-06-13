Utah's Only Mobile Mammography Service with Dense Breast Ultrasound Imaging Announces Commercial Insurance Partnership
Serving more than 250 Utah women since its launch, The Boob Bus expands access to breast cancer screening with its first commercial insurance contract.
This partnership with Select Health means we now have a wider net to serve more women in Utah.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step towards increasing access to breast cancer screening services to women in Utah, The Boob Bus is excited to announce it has secured a contract with Select Health, a leading health plan provider in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Colorado.
— Rena Vanzo, The Boob Bus co-founder and CEO
As part of this contract, The Boob Bus can leverage its brand-new, state-of-the-art mobile facility to deliver breast cancer screening to Utah communities within the Select Health network. Equipped with cutting-edge technology – and the only mobile screening unit with an automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) in the country – The Boob Bus offers convenient access to necessary breast health services in a warm and friendly environment that ensures women can undergo these life-saving exams in a modernized space for personal care.
“This partnership with Select Health means we now have a wider net to serve more women in Utah,” says The Boob Bus Co-Founder Rena Vanzo. “We have trips planned to rural communities around the state and I would hate for someone who needs these critical services to not get them from us because they worry their insurance won’t cover it. This also means that any woman within the Select Health network has more choices for how and where she wants to manage her breast health,” Vanzo continues.
Utah ranks among the lowest states for mammogram screening rates, according to the National Cancer Institute. "This is not a ranking we should be proud of and part of The Boob Bus' mission is to change that," Vanzo adds.
To book a 3D screening mammogram, dense breast ultrasound screen, or genetic testing with The Boob Bus, visit their website.
About The Boob Bus
The Boob Bus is Utah’s first mobile mammography and breast imaging service offering dense breast ultrasound, genetic testing, and cosmetic injectables with a mission to enhance women’s health globally and client well-being individually by normalizing both medically necessary and elective procedures in an easy-to-access, fun, and supportive environment. Founded in 2024, The Boob Bus has provided breast imaging and genetic testing to over 100 women in the state of Utah. In addition to SelectHealth, The Boob Bus partners with the Utah Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, part of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services that focuses on interpersonal, organization, community, and policy level factors that influence screening uptake.
