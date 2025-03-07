The Boob Bus Celebrates One Year of Service

ABUS suite inside The Boob Bus The Boob Bus

Empowering Women’s Health Across Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boob Bus , Utah’s mobile mammography service dedicated to increasing access to life-saving breast health screenings, proudly celebrates its first full year in operation. In just 12 months, The Boob Bus has made a remarkable impact, serving over 1,350 women, and diagnosing 10 cases of breast cancer —including three in women under the age of 50.With a mission to ensure early detection and preventive care for women across the state, The Boob Bus has partnered with 15 major insurance carriers and expanded its reach across 12 Utah counties. In 2025, the service anticipates expanding service into additional counties where access to women’s health care is limited. With a trip to Wyoming already set, The Boob Bus team is excited for what the future holds and bringing critical breast health services to even more women in need.“Our first year has been an incredible journey of growth, impact, and unwavering dedication to women’s health,” says Rena Vanzo, co-founder and CEO of The Boob Bus. “We are thrilled to have served so many women, identified cancers early, and expanded access to essential screenings. As we look ahead, we are committed to reaching more communities and enhancing our services to support the well-being of women across Utah and beyond.”Jaime Bond, a mom of five and client of The Boob Bus, got a mammogram this past year (she can’t remember when she had her last mammogram). She credits the convenience, easy and quick appointment booking, and screening mammogram from The Boob Bus for saving her life. “Unfortunately, the mammogram showed something, so I ended up getting a diagnostic mammogram, diagnostic ultrasound, then was referred for a biopsy and then ended up getting a lumpectomy,” says Bond. “Because of The Boob Bus, I can spend time with my children for many, many more years,” she continues.Operating with a dedicated team of five full-time staff members, The Boob Bus continues to break barriers in healthcare accessibility, ensuring that geography and resources are not obstacles to vital, life-saving screenings for women. The success of the past year underscores the urgent need for alternative health solutions and reinforces The Boob Bus’s commitment to expanding services in the years ahead.For more information about The Boob Bus, upcoming service locations, or to schedule a screening, visit https://www.theboobbus.com or contact The Boob Bus at (866) 747-BOOB (2662).About The Boob BusThe Boob Bus is Utah’s premier mobile mammography and breast imaging service offering genetic testing and cosmetic injectables with a mission to enhance women’s health globally and client well-being individually by normalizing both medically necessary and elective procedures in an easy-to-access, fun, and supportive environment. Founded in 2024 The Boob Bus has provided breast imaging and genetic testing to over 1,350 women in the state of Utah.###

