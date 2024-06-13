This medicine had an accelerated assessment. This means that it is a medicine of major interest for public health, so its timeframe for review was 150 evaluation days rather than 210. For more information, see Accelerated assessment.
You just read:
Veterinary medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Bluevac BTV (previously known as Bluevac BTV8), Status: Authorised
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.