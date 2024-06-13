Liver Fibrosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Liver Fibrosis Market Report

Liver Fibrosis companies are 89bio Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Liver Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Liver Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Liver Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent breakthroughs in the Liver Fibrosis Market:

On March 14, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rezdiffra (resmetirom) for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) who have moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis). Rezdiffra is used in conjunction with diet and exercise. This approval marks a significant step in addressing liver damage for patients with NASH and notable liver scarring.

Some of the key facts of the Liver Fibrosis Market Report:

The Liver Fibrosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The Liver Fibrosis Market is expected to strengthen as awareness of the disease increases and more effective interventions are being developed.

Key Liver Fibrosis Companies: Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others

Key Liver Fibrosis Therapies: Lanifibranor, Aramchol, and others

The Liver Fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Liver Fibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Liver Fibrosis market dynamics.

Liver Fibrosis Overview

Liver fibrosis leads to the buildup of extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins, primarily collagens Type I and Type III, which then results in the development of fibrous scars. This scarring can eventually impair the normal functioning of the liver. The primary factors contributing to liver fibrosis include excessive alcohol consumption, chronic infection with hepatitis C virus (HCV), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is a form of fatty liver not caused by alcohol consumption. Irrespective of the underlying cause, liver fibrosis is defined by shared molecular processes such as the death of liver cells (hepatocytes), persistent inflammation accompanied by the release of cytokines, the activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), and the breakdown of the epithelial or endothelial barrier.

Liver Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

According to an assessment by DelveInsight, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver fibrosis in the 7MM was estimated at 19,126,579 in 2021.

The United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver fibrosis in 2021, with 9,488,135 cases, and this figure is anticipated to increase in the future.

Within European countries, Germany had the highest count of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver fibrosis in 2021, with 1,641,162 cases, followed by Italy, which had a diagnosed population of 1,532,651. Conversely, Spain had the lowest number of diagnosed individuals, with 1,307,582 cases.

Japan accounted for 2,299,149 diagnosed cases of liver fibrosis in 2021, representing approximately 12% of the total in the 7MM.

Liver Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Liver Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Liver Fibrosis

Prevalent Cases of Liver Fibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Liver Fibrosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Liver Fibrosis

Liver Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Liver Fibrosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Liver Fibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Liver Fibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Liver Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile

Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma

Aramchol: Galmed Research and Development

Liver Fibrosis Therapies

Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S

Liver Fibrosis Therapies

Lanifibranor, Aramchol

Liver Fibrosis Market Outlook

Liver fibrosis results from the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix (ECM) in response to chronic liver injury, functioning as a model for the wound healing process. This process involves an inflammatory response where ECM deposition is initially restricted. However, persistent liver damage disrupts liver regeneration, leading to the replacement of hepatocytes with large amounts of ECM, including collagen.

There is growing optimism that new medications favoring the natural progression of the disease may emerge within the next 3-5 years. Currently, due to the lack of standard treatments, liver transplantation remains the only option for severe and advanced fibrosis cases. No drug has been FDA-approved specifically for fibrosis or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), although some studies have shown promising results. According to the American Liver Foundation guidelines, Vitamin E is commonly prescribed for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) or NASH to reduce or neutralize inflammation-related damage. Both Vitamin E, as an antioxidant, and pioglitazone, as an insulin sensitizer, have demonstrated some efficacy against NASH in randomized controlled trials (RCTs).

Looking ahead, numerous pharmaceutical companies are investigating agents for use in NASH-based fibrosis, including Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, and Zydus Therapeutics. Many more companies are conducting clinical trials to develop therapies for liver fibrosis and NASH.

Liver Fibrosis Market Insights:

The market size for Liver Fibrosis (NASH) in the 7MM was valued at USD 2,225 million in 2021.

The United States held the largest share of the Liver Fibrosis (NASH) Market, contributing approximately 79% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2021, when compared to other significant markets such as the EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany boasted the highest market size for Liver Fibrosis, with USD 94 million in 2021, whereas Spain had the smallest market size for Liver Fibrosis (NASH), with USD 55 million in 2021.



The market size for Liver Fibrosis (NASH) in Japan was estimated at USD 108 Million in 2021, representing 5% of the total 7MM market.

The anticipated introduction of new therapies, including Resmetirom, Lanifibranor, Aramchol, and others, is expected to bring about changes in the total market for Liver Fibrosis (NASH) in the coming years.

Scope of the Liver Fibrosis Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Liver Fibrosis Companies: Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others

Key Liver Fibrosis Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

Liver Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Liver Fibrosis current marketed and Liver Fibrosis emerging therapies

Liver Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Liver Fibrosis market drivers and Liver Fibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Liver Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Liver Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement



