Lupus Nephritis Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Lupus Nephritis Market Report

Lupus Nephritis companies are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and others.

DelveInsight's "Lupus Nephritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Lupus Nephritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lupus Nephritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent breakthroughs in the Lupus Nephritis Market:

ATA3219: The investigational new drug, ATA3219, has received FDA approval for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with kidney involvement (lupus nephritis). The approval was granted for study, and the first trial participants are expected to be enrolled in the second half of 2024.

(In 2020) Benlysta®: The FDA approved Benlysta® to treat lupus nephritis (lupus-related kidney disease) in adults. This approval covers both the intravenous and subcutaneous formulations. Benlysta is the first lupus therapy authorized to treat this potentially life-threatening complication of the disease.

(In 2024) CB-010: The FDA has granted approval for a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of investigational therapy, CB-010, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). The GALLOP study will begin by year-end and will also be evaluated for people with extra renal lupus (when LN symptoms affect other parts of the body).

Some of the key facts of the Lupus Nephritis Market Report:

The Lupus Nephritis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Key Lupus Nephritis Companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and others

Key Lupus Nephritis Therapies: LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), BENLYSTA (belimumab), Ianalumab (VAY736), SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), and others

The Lupus Nephritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lupus Nephritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lupus Nephritis market dynamics.

Lupus Nephritis Overview

Lupus nephritis is an inflammation of the kidneys caused by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues. This kidney inflammation can impair the kidneys' ability to remove waste and excess fluids from the blood, leading to serious health issues.

Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

In 2023, there were approximately 660,000 diagnosed cases of SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus) across the 7MM (seven major markets), with this number expected to rise during the forecast period.

The United States had the highest prevalence of lupus nephritis, making up about 50% of the total cases in the 7MM. The EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) along with the UK, and Japan accounted for around 36% and 14% of the total population share, respectively.

Specifically, the United States had nearly 130,000 diagnosed cases of lupus nephritis in 2023.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest number of lupus nephritis cases, followed by Germany, while France had the lowest number of cases in 2023.

Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lupus Nephritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Lupus Nephritis

Prevalent Cases of Lupus Nephritis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Lupus Nephritis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Lupus Nephritis

Lupus Nephritis Marketed Drugs

LUPKYNIS (voclosporin): Aurinia Pharmaceuticals/Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

BENLYSTA (belimumab): GlaxoSmithKline

Lupus Nephritis Emerging Drugs

Ianalumab (VAY736): Novartis/MorphoSys

SAPHNELO (anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

Lupus Nephritis Drugs Insights

The optimal treatment for lupus nephritis depends on the classification of the morphological findings in a kidney biopsy. Typically, a combination of corticosteroids and immunosuppressants is used to manage the condition. Common immunosuppressive medications include cyclophosphamide, mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine, and calcineurin inhibitors.

As of now, there are only two FDA-approved medications specifically for lupus nephritis. BENLYSTA (belimumab) was approved in December 2020 for adults and in July 2022 for children aged 5–17 with active lupus nephritis. It is available in both intravenous (IV) infusion and subcutaneous injection forms. LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), approved in January 2021, is the first oral treatment for lupus nephritis, representing a significant milestone for those with lupus-related kidney disease.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are a relatively new class of drugs for lupus treatment. These biologics are produced in a lab using living cells as biological “factories.” They have been successfully used for years in treating certain cancers and autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, and more recently, for lupus. Monoclonal antibodies offer a different approach by targeting specific cells or chemicals that cause lupus symptoms, rather than just limiting the symptoms themselves.

Lupus Nephritis Therapies

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis

Lupus Nephritis Therapies

LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), BENLYSTA (belimumab), Ianalumab (VAY736), SAPHNELO (anifrolumab)

Lupus Nephritis Market Outlook

Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and cyclophosphamide (CYC) are among the most common treatments for lupus nephritis. The gold-standard regimen typically includes MMF, corticosteroids, and CYC. Corticosteroids have long been a cornerstone in managing lupus nephritis, effectively controlling renal flares but not significantly improving long-term outcomes when used alone. Currently, Rituximab is the most commonly used monoclonal antibody (mAb) for lupus nephritis.

There are only two FDA-approved medications specifically for lupus nephritis: BENLYSTA (belimumab), available as an intravenous (IV) infusion or subcutaneous (SC) injection, and LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), a novel oral calcineurin inhibitor.

Scope of the Lupus Nephritis Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lupus Nephritis Companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and others

Key Lupus Nephritis Therapies: LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), BENLYSTA (belimumab), Ianalumab (VAY736), SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), and others

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment: Lupus Nephritis current marketed and Lupus Nephritis emerging therapies

Lupus Nephritis Market Dynamics: Lupus Nephritis market drivers and Lupus Nephritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Lupus Nephritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Lupus Nephritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Lupus Nephritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lupus Nephritis

3. SWOT analysis of Lupus Nephritis

4. Lupus Nephritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lupus Nephritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lupus Nephritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lupus Nephritis

9. Lupus Nephritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lupus Nephritis Unmet Needs

11. Lupus Nephritis Emerging Therapies

12. Lupus Nephritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lupus Nephritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Lupus Nephritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers

16. Lupus Nephritis Market Barriers

17. Lupus Nephritis Appendix

18. Lupus Nephritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

