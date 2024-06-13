Major Depressive Disorder Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Major Depressive Disorder Market Report 2032

Major Depressive Disorder companies are Neumora Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, & others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Major Depressive Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Major Depressive Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Major Depressive Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent developments in the Major Depressive Disorder Market:

VRAYLAR® (cariprazine):

In 2022, FDA Approval: VRAYLAR has been approved as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. It is used alongside antidepressant therapy (ADT) and has shown improvement in symptoms compared to placebo + ADT. VRAYLAR is also approved for treating depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder1.

Auvelity (dextromethorphan HBr - bupropion HCl):

In 2022, FDA Approval: Auvelity, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, is an extended-release tablet for adult patients with MDD. It rapidly reduces clinical depression within one week and sustains its effects2.

In 2023, a new drug for MDD in adults has been approved by the FDA. Unlike other depression medications, it does not have common side effects. The drug was developed by Fabre Kramer



To Know in detail about the Major Depressive Disorder market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Major Depressive Disorder Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report:

The Major Depressive Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The major depressive disorder market size in the seven major markets was approximately USD 5,600 million in 2021.

Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies: Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Axsome Therapeutics, AbbVie, SAGE Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, Luye Pharma, Relmada Therapeutics, BioLite Inc., VistaGen Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Neurocrine Biosciences, Arrivo Bioventures, Sirstei Pharmaceuticals, Alto Neuroscience, Chase Therapeutics, Neumora Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others

Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies: AXS-05, Vraylar, Zuranolone, LY03005, and others

Several Major Depressive Disorder Companies are working robustly on many new therapies, such as AXS-05 (Axsome Therapeutics), Vraylar (AbbVie), Zuranolone (SAGE Therapeutics), and LY03005 (Luye Pharma).

The Major Depressive Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Major Depressive Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Major Depressive Disorder market dynamics.

Major Depressive Disorder Overview

Major depressive disorder (MDD), commonly known as depression, is a serious medical condition that affects a person's mood, behavior, thought processes, and physical health. It is more severe than the temporary feelings of unhappiness that everyone experiences and should not be confused with the intense grief caused by the death of a loved one.

Sadness and grief are normal responses to life stresses and typically resolve over time without medical intervention. In contrast, depression often persists without specialized medical treatment. However, with effective treatment, most people with depression see significant improvement. Major depressive disorder is typically a recurrent and episodic illness, meaning that individuals who have experienced one episode are likely to have additional episodes in the future, often within two to three years.

Untreated or improperly treated depression can be potentially fatal, as nearly one in six people with severe, untreated depression commits suicide. Therefore, seeking help and obtaining an accurate diagnosis from a psychiatrist or other healthcare professional is crucial for recovery.

Major depressive disorder is one type of depressive illness or mood disorder. Other forms include bipolar disorder (manic-depressive illness) and dysthymia. In bipolar disorder, episodes of depression alternate with episodes of mania, characterized by extreme or inappropriate "high" feelings that can lead to dangerous and destructive behavior.

Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

The total 12-month prevalent patient population of major depressive disorder in the 7MM countries was over 48 million cases in 2021.



Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Major Depressive Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Major Depressive Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Major Depressive Disorder

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Major Depressive Disorder epidemiology trends @ Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology Forecast

Major Depressive Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Major Depressive Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Major Depressive Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Major Depressive Disorder Key Companies

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Axsome Therapeutics, AbbVie, SAGE Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, Luye Pharma, Relmada Therapeutics, BioLite Inc., VistaGen Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Neurocrine Biosciences, Arrivo Bioventures, Sirstei Pharmaceuticals, Alto Neuroscience, Chase Therapeutics, Neumora Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Novartis

Major Depressive Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

AXS-05, Vraylar, Zuranolone, LY03005

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Major Depressive Disorder market share @ Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Landscape

Major Depressive Disorder Market Strengths

There is growing recognition that major depressive disorder (MDD) can be effectively diagnosed and treated in primary care settings using antidepressant medications and/or brief structured psychological therapies. Quality improvement initiatives, including the widespread adoption of the evidence-based WHO mhGAP Intervention Guide and various treatment and diagnostic guidelines by recognized health technology assessment (HTA) bodies, have significantly contributed to the growth of the MDD treatment market over the past decade.

Major Depressive Disorder Market Opportunities

Increasing efforts to narrow the treatment gap for depression involve expanding service availability and promoting awareness among individuals and their families about the treatability of the condition. These efforts are expected to stimulate growth in the MDD treatment market.

Advances in research, coupled with evidence supporting effective interventions suitable across various income levels, present opportunities for national and international organizations to allocate sufficient resources toward scaling up mental health services.

Scope of the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies: Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Axsome Therapeutics, AbbVie, SAGE Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, Luye Pharma, Relmada Therapeutics, BioLite Inc., VistaGen Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Neurocrine Biosciences, Arrivo Bioventures, Sirstei Pharmaceuticals, Alto Neuroscience, Chase Therapeutics, Neumora Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others

Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies: AXS-05, Vraylar, Zuranolone, LY03005, and others

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Major Depressive Disorder current marketed and Major Depressive Disorder emerging therapies

Major Depressive Disorder Market Dynamics: Major Depressive Disorder market drivers and Major Depressive Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Major Depressive Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Major Depressive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Major Depressive Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Major Depressive Disorder

4. Major Depressive Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Major Depressive Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Major Depressive Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Major Depressive Disorder

9. Major Depressive Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Major Depressive Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Major Depressive Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Major Depressive Disorder Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Major Depressive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Major Depressive Disorder Market Drivers

16. Major Depressive Disorder Market Barriers

17. Major Depressive Disorder Appendix

18. Major Depressive Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline

"Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Major Depressive Disorder market. A detailed picture of the Major Depressive Disorder pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Major Depressive Disorder treatment guidelines.

Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Major Depressive Disorder epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.