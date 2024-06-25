39th National Child Nutrition Conference: Presentation & Partnership Opportunities Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 2,000 Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) professionals will gather April 14th – 18th, 2025 in Dallas, Texas at the Hilton Anatole for the 39th annual National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC). NCNC is the premier annual event held by the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA), bringing together professionals from child care centers, home providers, sponsoring organizations, school districts, afterschool programs, Head Start programs, Food Banks, tribal nations and State Agencies.
The application for presentation proposals is now open, inviting passionate individuals and organizations to submit proposals for workshops, academies, and shop talks that focus on CACFP and SFSP training, nutrition education, resources, research, policy, and emerging trends. Presenting at NCNC offers the opportunity to expand your network and create valuable connections within the child nutrition community.
To submit a presentation proposal and for more information on submission guidelines, visit our speaker website.
In addition to presenters, NCA is seeking partners and sponsors to support this vital event. Participating in NCNC offers opportunities to showcase your organization's contributions to the space, connect with industry leaders, and engage with a passionate community of professionals. Exhibitors and sponsors will benefit from direct access to a diverse audience, including child care professionals, Head start staff, sponsoring organizations, dietitians, hunger advocates, and policymakers, all dedicated to the cause of child nutrition. Visit our website to explore partnership opportunities.
Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of young people by providing them with the nutrition they need to thrive.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our core mission is to provide advocacy, education and resources for everyone involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's child nutrition programs. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.
