LEGENDARY COMPANIES ANNOUNCES REBRANDING, CHANGES NAME TO COKER GROUP
Legendary Companies Rebrands to Better Represent the Portfolio of BusinessesCHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Companies has announced the rebranding of the company, which houses a collection of several of the most recognizable brands in the auto enthusiast market. This comes as the company works to better represent its portfolio of businesses, all of which have notable history in the market, dating as far back as 1958. The rebranding process includes changing the name to Coker Group, a historical nod to the company’s flagship business, Coker Tire Company.
Another aspect of the rebranding process is an intense focus on improving customer service, inventory control and new product development. Coker Group CEO Mike Kealey said, “It’s more than just a name change.” He continued, “We wanted to bring the group back to its roots, with respect to the products and, more importantly, the people that got us here.”
The Coker Group name is not new to the industry. In fact, the collection of companies was known as Coker Group until an organizational change took place in 2019. Kealey said, “Our intention with going back to the Coker Group name isn’t to undo our past, but rather look back at what made this group of companies what it is today.” He continued, “The Coker brand has a strong connection to family-owned businesses, and that resonates with our core customer groups.”
Coker Group continues to serve the auto enthusiast market with high quality products and excellent customer service to distributors, dealers and consumers. The name change will not impact day-to-day operations at the Chattanooga, Tennessee headquarters or any other facilities under the Coker Group umbrella. With facilities in Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia and Germany, the staff of each operation is focused on customer satisfaction through the rebranding process. You can find out more about the portfolio of businesses and brands at www.coker.com.
About Coker Group
Coker Group is comprised of Coker Tire Company, Corvette Central, Zip Products, Inc., Wheel Vintiques, Specialty Wheel, Roadster Wire Wheel, Universal Vintage Tire and Great Race, as well as German tire distributor MOR (Munchner Oldtimer Reifen). The group of companies has hundreds of years of combined manufacturing experience and serves the auto enthusiast market with product offerings that allow enthusiasts to accelerate their automotive passion.
