LEGENDARY COMPANIES ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF WEST COAST MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION FACILITY
Legendary Companies Strives to Improve Product Quality and Customer ServiceCHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Companies has announced the relocation of its West Coast wheel manufacturing facility and distribution center, which has been in operation since 2013 in City of Industry, California. This move is part of a multi-layer process to provide customers with a more consistent supply of high-quality products and improve the customer service experience across all brands in the Legendary Companies group.
The relocation of the manufacturing and distribution operations comes as Legendary Companies evolves its wheel company operations, with a vision for product line expansion, improved inventory, and better customer service.
Legendary Companies will continue to offer original and custom steel wheels for classic cars, muscle cars and hot rods as it has for more than 25 years to its customer network, which includes domestic and international distributors, dealers and individuals. Legendary Companies will service the needs of the end user customer through its well-known brands from Coker Tire, Wheel Vintiques and Roadster Wire Wheel.
Legendary Companies has facilities in Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia and Germany to accommodate the relocation of the manufacturing and distribution operations, and the staff is focused on customer satisfaction through the relocation and restructuring process.
About Legendary Companies
Legendary Companies is comprised of Coker Tire Company, Corvette Central, Zip Products, Inc., Wheel Vintiques, Specialty Wheel, Roadster Wire Wheel, Universal Vintage Tire and Great Race, as well as German tire distributor MOR (Munchner Oldtimer Reifen). The group of companies has hundreds of years of combined manufacturing experience and serves the auto enthusiast market with product offerings that allow enthusiasts to accelerate their automotive passion.
