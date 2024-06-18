XBX Exploring Biofuels Events Provide Unique Opportunity to Learn Effective Decarbonization Strategies

2024 XBX Exploring Biofuels Sponsors

XBX seminars in Massachusetts Aug. 21 and Pennsylvania Oct. 15 are designed to help on-road, marine, rail and off-road sectors achieve carbon-reduction targets.

If you’re in the rail, marine or other hard-to-abate-sectors, you can’t afford to miss this. You have to be there.” — Paul Nazzaro Sr., XBX Lead and Petroleum Liaison, Clean Fuels

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The XBX Exploring Biofuels regional seminars, featuring a new and improved format to strategically address the needs of independent decarbonization efforts, are coming to Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Oct. 15.

Previously known as XBX Exploring Biodiesel and historically structured to educate the petroleum industry, the updated XBX seminars have broadened their scope to include all relevant low-carbon biobased diesel fuels commercially available for deep decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors such as marine, rail, on-road heavy-duty transportation, aviation, heating oil, and off-road markets like construction and mining.

These biobased diesel fuels include:

• Biodiesel, which blazed the trail more than 30 years ago by forging new markets and laying the groundwork for more recent low-carbon fuels.

• Renewable diesel, the rapid development, growth and volume output of which surpassed anyone’s expectations and has expanded decarbonization opportunities for those operating in market segments that are currently difficult or impossible to electrify.

• Sustainable aviation fuel, whose production, according to the International Air Transport Association, is tripling this year but nevertheless is just getting off the ground in a massive market that can easily and immediately soak up tens of billions of gallons.

The program is specifically tailored for stakeholders who are strategizing their own decarbonization plans for the 21st Century.

Themed around “Navigating the Future of U.S. Liquid Energy,” the evolved XBX-program format will facilitate attendees’ engagement with leading experts and innovators driving the energy transition.

The seminars will explore the technologies and solutions that are reshaping the liquid-fuels industry.

Furthermore, XBX registrants will have the opportunity to network with peers to forge important partnerships that will help them succeed in the fast-approaching low-carbon economy.

Sessions will provide much-needed answers to ensure a successful transition to sustainable liquid renewable fuels.

These questions and topics revolve around:

• The scalability of biobased diesel fuels to meet demand in existing and emerging markets.

• The economic viability of these fuels as tax-incentive structures change from a blenders credit available to domestic and imported volumes, to a domestic producers credit whose value is based on carbon reductions.

• Exploring the robustness and reliability of our infrastructure system.

• Effectively promoting and communicating decarbonization efforts.

• How to balance the economic implications of adopting low-carbon liquid fuels.

“You can’t have an industry without the four pillars of technology scalability, infrastructure readiness, operational integration and economic justification,” said Paul Nazzaro, XBX lead and petroleum liaison for Clean Fuels Alliance America, one of the major sponsors of the events. “These seminars are not about nozzles and filters or things like that. They’re about critical thinking—how to navigate the energy landscape of today and tomorrow while overcoming the challenges of inconsistencies and uncertainties affecting these markets. The more solutions we have, the better. If you’re in the rail, marine or other hard-to-abate-sectors, you can’t afford to miss this. You have to be there.”

The XBX Exploring Biofuels seminars are sponsored by Nebraska Soybean Board, Clean Fuels and co-hosted by local leadership groups Massachusetts Energy Marketers Association and Pennsylvania Petroleum Association.

The XBX event in Boston, Massachusetts, will be held Aug. 21, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New England Aquarium. Lunch and a day pass to the aquarium are included with registration.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, XBX seminar will be held Oct. 15, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. Lunch is included.

A continental breakfast and networking hour will take place at both events from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Visit exploringbiofuels.com to learn more or to register.