Biobased Diesel™ Print Magazine Expands Bonus Distribution

Through a new partnership with the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, the Winter 2025 issue of Biobased Diesel™ will reach more industry stakeholders than ever.

WARREN, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RonKo Media Productions LLC, publisher of the Biobased Diesel™ suite of media products—including Biobased Diesel Daily® (biobased-diesel.com), Biobased Diesel™ Weekly and the Biobased Diesel™ print magazine—is proud to announce a new media partnership with the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, the Midwest’s largest biofuels policy conference.

The Summit is hosted by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association and will be held Feb. 4, 2025, at the Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona, Iowa. The event is free to attend and open to the public, but registration is required.

As a media sponsor of the Summit, the Winter 2025 print edition of Biobased Diesel™ will receive special bonus distribution at the event, further expanding the magazine’s growing presence in the biodiesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and marine biofuel markets.

In addition to the newly added bonus distribution at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, RonKo Media Productions is also proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Clean Fuels Alliance America in 2025. As a result, the Winter 2025 print edition of Biobased Diesel™ will also receive bonus distribution at the Clean Fuels Conference in San Diego Jan. 20-23.

“I am thrilled about the ongoing collaboration with Clean Fuels and this new partnership with the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, not only to show strong support for these highly respected annual biofuel events and trade shows but also to add even more exposure and value to the Biobased Diesel™ product line and its coveted advertisers,” said Ron Kotrba, owner of RonKo Media Productions and editor and publisher of the Biobased Diesel™ media line.

Companies and organizations currently committed to advertising in the Winter 2025 print edition of Biobased Diesel™ include:

• American Lung Association

• BDI-BioEnergy International

• Biobased Diesel Daily®

• Biodiesel Coalition of Missouri

• Biodiesel Control Center

• Clean Fuels Alliance America

• Desmet

• EcoEngineers

• Engine Technology Forum

• Frazier, Barnes & Associates

• HERO BX

• Imerys

• Inflectis Digital Marketing

• Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit

• Michigan Advanced Biofuels Association

• Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council

• Myande Group

• Ocean Park

• Pacific Biodiesel

• R.W. Heiden Associates

• Render magazine

• Saint Paul Commodities

• Teikoku USA Inc.

• Topsoe

• Veriflux

• WWS Trading

Several additional companies or organizations plan to advertise as well pending final confirmation.

For those interested in advertising in the Winter 2025 print issue of Biobased Diesel™, please call or email Kotrba at once. Space is limited and time is short.

Kotrba, who has covered the biofuels industries for 20 years, founded the Biobased Diesel™ suite of media products in 2020.

In 2019, he received the Eye on Biodiesel-Influence Award from the National Biodiesel Board (now Clean Fuels) for his years of trusted work as a journalist in the biobased diesel industries.

Kotrba is also the author of “The Birth of American Biodiesel,” a book published by the National Biodiesel Board in 2022 celebrating the organization’s vital role in developing the U.S. biodiesel market over its 30-year history.

View past issues of Biobased Diesel™.

Subscriptions to Biobased Diesel™ are free of charge to those in the U.S. and Canada. Subscribers outside the U.S. and Canada will be emailed a link to the digital version of the print magazine. To subscribe for free, simply visit biobased-diesel.com and fill out the short contact form in the website footer.

