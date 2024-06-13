Minister Blade Nzimande welcomes final report of the Stellenbosch University panel on the Welgenhof Residence

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, welcomes the report by the panel appointed by Stellenbosch University to investigate the discovery of disturbing contents in two rooms of the Welgenhof residence.

The Minister further notes the Rectorate's endorsement of the panel's principal recommendation to have the Welgenhof residence closed and for it to be considered for alternative use, and the Vice Chancellor's intention to table this recommendation for endorsement by Council at its meeting of 24 June, 2024.

Earlier this year, when the Minister first became aware of the report on the disturbing items discovered at the Welgenhof residence, he immediately instructed the Department to get in touch with the management of Stellenbosch University so as to get an update on how the university was dealing with this disturbing report.

The Minister further requested Stellenbosch University to furnish him with a report on the outcome of the investigation by the panel set up by the University.

Now that the panel has concluded its investigation and has prepared a report, the Minister will have to study the report and in particular its recommendations and thereafter, he will communicate his views on the steps taken by the University.

The Minister wishes to once again "strongly condemn the existence of any racially inclined or discriminatory practices or cultures, at any of our Universities or TVET colleges."

"Such racist and discriminatory practices or cultures have no place in a free and democratic South Africa and I wish to urge all stakeholders within our Universities and TVET colleges to work together with government to eradicate such abhorrent practices or cultures, both in our academic institutions and in society."

Further more, as the Department of Higher Education and Training, we continue to work with the management of our Universities and TVET Colleges, to ensure that they have effective policies, protocols and structures in place to prevent or deal with any form of racist, discriminatory or abusive practices, within our Universities or TVET colleges.

