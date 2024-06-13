BoundlessPay Announces Multi-Launchpad Listings: Revolutionizing Digital Banking for a Global Audience
EINPresswire.com/ -- BoundlessPay, a futuristic digital banking platform, is making waves in the global financial market with its unique approach to integrating traditional finance and cryptocurrency. Founded by a team of seasoned professionals and backed by a robust advisory board, BoundlessPay is poised to become a major player in the digital banking space. Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, BoundlessPay aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency.
The $BPay Launch
BoundlessPay has announced its participation in multiple upcoming launchpad listings. The launch of BPay on the 28th of June is timely, coinciding with significant advancements in consumer behavior and technology. It comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing rapid growth, presenting a significant opportunity for expansion and market penetration. The maturity of blockchain technology now ensures the security and scalability required for such a platform, while recent regulatory developments provide the clarity needed to navigate the financial landscape confidently.
Launching now allows BoundlessPay to capitalize on these advancements and lead the way in digital payments
Token Launch Roadmap
Private round: Starts June 14th
IDO on Kommunitas: June 24th
IDO on Siriuspad: June 24th
IDO on Kingdomstarter: June 25th
IDO on Vlaunch: June 25th
LPB on Fjord foundry: June 26-28th
TGE (MEXC and UNISWAP listing): June 28th
The platform already boasts a live product with an active and paying user base, highlighting its functionality and market readiness. Backed by Tekedia Capital and Emurgo Africa, BoundlessPay is already operational with paying users and is on a strong growth trajectory. To ensure inclusivity and broader accessibility, Boundless Pay aims to reach individuals in areas with limited internet access by introducing a variety of offline payment solutions, including Global remittance, telecom bill payments, educational bill payments, utility bill payments, etc. Payments through SMS and USSD channels are coming soon.
Key Market Needs
BoundlessPay offers a comprehensive digital banking app that seamlessly connects traditional financial services with the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. This innovative platform is designed to meet the needs of a diverse user base, including individuals, businesses, investors, and tech-savvy consumers who require efficient management of both fiat and digital currencies.
BoundlessPay addresses the critical need for bridging centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing efficient on/off ramp solutions for its users. This functionality is essential in a market where the demand for integrated financial solutions is growing. BoundlessPay’s real-time crypto/fiat payment and settlement features, alongside its web3 payroll and employee management capabilities, are unparalleled in the market. These innovative solutions offer users a seamless and efficient way to handle their financial transactions, setting BoundlessPay apart from competitors.
The platform will continue to roll out new features in the coming months, ensuring it remains at the forefront of digital banking innovation. With its current momentum and plans for listing on multiple launchpads, BoundlessPay is well-positioned to achieve its goals and set new standards in the industry.
Franklin Peters
