Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Swings Michigan's Own Pickleball Pro for Member Clinic

Pickleball participation in the U.S. grew 51% from 2022 - 2023” — 2024 Sports & Fitness Association

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

(www.birchwoodcc.com) welcomes Eva Welsher, retired #1 Senior mixed doubles pickleball pro in the U.S. Welsher, also a Michigan native will be instructing Birchwood Farms members during the three-day clinic June 27, 28, and 29 at the club's facilities.

According to Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club General Manager, Paul Marazzo, "We’re thrilled to have Eva Welsher join us for this member clinic. Her passion for pickleball and her impressive background in tennis make her the perfect instructor for our members,” remarked Marazzo.

Welsher's journey into pickleball began after her children left home, and she became an empty nester. As a college junior, she played tennis and represented Northwestern University in Illinois providing a strong foundation for pickleball.

Pickleball has been named America’s fastest-growing sport for the third year in a row according to the 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Topline Participation Report. The report shows participation grew 51.8% from 2022 to 2023 an incredible 223.5% in three years.

Director, Racquet Sports and Tennis and Pickleball pro, Chuck Reisig points to the increase in participation at Birchwood Farms, “We’ve experienced our own increase of 15% growth in pickleball participation from last year. It’s a sport the whole family can enjoy,” said Reisig.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club: A private residential country club community located in Harbor Springs, Michigan, the club offers its members a wide range of amenities besides golf to include pickleball, tennis, bocce, fitness center, dining, hiking, ski trails and heated swimming pools under a variety of memberships. (www.birchwoodcc.com)

