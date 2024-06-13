Butcher’s Naturals Partners with Not-For-Profit Patriot Service Dogs and Sponsors Their 15th Anniversary Celebration
Butcher's Naturals, a leading provider of natural dog treats and chews, announces a partnership with Florida-based, not-for-profit Patriot Service Dogs (PSD).
Butcher's Naturals is thrilled to support Patriot Service Dogs’ mission of providing service dogs to those who have served our country and communities by sponsoring the 15th Anniversary celebration.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butcher's Naturals, a leading provider of natural dog treats and chews, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Florida-based, not-for-profit Patriot Service Dogs (PSD). Butcher’s Naturals will also be a Gold Level Sponsor for Patriot Service Dogs' 15th Anniversary celebration, "15 Years of PSD: A Celebration”, an event that will occur on August 10, 202, at The Marion Theater in Ocala, Florida.
— Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods/Butcher’s Naturals
To build greater awareness about their mission, the Patriot Service Dogs evening event will include the graduation of 5 new veteran/service dog teams—including Patriot Service Dogs’ 70th team, and share The Patriot Service Dogs Story—featuring U.S. military veteran recipients, graduates of their WOOF Prison Program, and organization president Julie Sanderson, a speech from U.S. veteran recipient Brigadier General Scott Wiggins, a fundraiser and a raffle.
As a company dedicated to providing high-quality, natural dog treats and chews, Butcher's Naturals is honored to support Patriot Service Dogs and their mission. The company's single-source* treats are made with limited ingredients and exclusively sourced from food-grade manufacturers in Germany, ensuring the highest quality and safety for dogs. Butcher's Naturals is committed to providing dogs with the best nutrition possible, and this aligns perfectly with Patriot Service Dogs' goal of improving the lives of their service dogs and their recipients.
"Butcher’s Naturals is thrilled to support the incredible Patriot Service Dogs’ mission and also be part of their 15th Anniversary celebration," states Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods, proud makers of Butcher’s Naturals. "Their dedication to providing service dogs to those who have served our country and communities is truly inspiring. We are honored to support their mission and contribute to this special event."
“Training can only take a dog so far; for them to become a professional service dog for a
veteran, they need a healthy base from which to start,” states Julie Sanderson, Patriot Service Dogs President and Co-Founder. “Knowing we are providing healthy treats to our
service dogs confirms we are creating that base. That’s why we appreciate this partnership with
Butcher’s Naturals so much.”
The "15 Years of PSD: A Celebration" event will allow U.S. military veterans an opportunity to welcome the new teams into the PSD community and sponsors an opportunity to have one-on-one time with Patriot Service Dogs’ teams. All proceeds from the event will support Patriot Service Dogs' ongoing efforts to provide service dogs to those in need.
For more information about Butcher's Naturals and its line of natural dog treats, please visit www.butchersnaturals.com. To learn more about Patriot Service Dogs and its 15th Anniversary celebration, visit www.patriotservicedogs.org.
*Butcher’s Naturals’ Single-Source Commitment means only one protein in every bag. For example, inside our Butcher’s Naturals Salmon Jerky, salmon is the only protein.
About Butcher’s Naturals:
At Butcher's Naturals, we're not just a brand; we're pet parents, enthusiasts, and advocates. Our journey began from a place of love and concern — a shared experience many pet owners can relate to. Our beloved companions deserved better than the perplexing, lengthy lists of ingredients, unhealthy fillers, and many artificial components that were all too common.
We asked ourselves, "Would we eat something with ingredients we can't pronounce?" The resounding answer was no, and we knew our pets deserved the same level of consideration. This realization sparked the creation of Butcher's Naturals, a labor of love dedicated to our best friends. For more information about Butcher’s Naturals, please visit butchersnaturals.com.
About Patriot Service Dogs:
Patriot Service Dogs began at a kitchen table in 2009 with a puppy named Libby and a mission: to provide veterans with high-quality service dogs without charge. Since then, PSD has trained over 65 service dog teams, helped hundreds of incarcerated women through the WOOF Prison Program, built a dedicated volunteer base, and become the smallest organization to achieve membership to Assistance Dogs International—the global leading authority in service dogs. All the while PSD has never strayed from our original ethos of a small organization committed to quality and community.
No dog, no veteran, no sponsor, and no volunteer is just a name on a spreadsheet to PSD.
Julie Sanderson, PSD Co-founder and President says, “Growth is not my goal; constantly improving is my goal. I never want to lead an organization so big that I don’t know every dog in training. Could we raise more funding if we placed more dogs, probably, but at what cost? Our approach to the mission is our greatest strength.” For more about Patriot Service Dogs, please visit www.patriotservicedogs.org.
