Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Recent breakthroughs in the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market:

In 2024, FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Application for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment of Patients With Unresectable Advanced or Metastatic Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

In December 2022, Amphera released efficacy and safety data from the phase II/III DENIM trial in Mesothelioma.

Pegargiminase was granted Fast Track status by the US FDA for Mesothelioma in September 2022.

In June 2022, Momotaro-Gene completed enrollment in its phase II trial for Mesothelioma in the USA, focusing on combination therapy, late-stage disease, metastatic disease, and second-line therapy or greater, administered intratumorally.

In 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. This approval marks a significant advancement in the treatment options for this life-threatening cancer caused by inhaling asbestos fibers.

In 2015, the US FDA awarded Orphan Drug Designation to MTG-201 for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma.

Some of the key facts of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report:

The Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In 2021, the market for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) in the Seven Major Markets (7MM) was approximately USD 280 million.

Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the largest market size for MPM in 2021, totaling around USD 100 million.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom recorded the highest market size for MPM in 2021, amounting to approximately USD 46 million.

In Japan, the market size for MPM was observed to be approximately USD 39 million in 2021.

According to DelveInsight's projections for 2021, there were approximately 12,300 new cases of mesothelioma across the Seven Major Markets (7MM). Specifically, there were about 10,800 incident cases of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) in the same year within the 7MM.

In 2021, the United States accounted for roughly 17% of all Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma cases in the 7MM, totaling around 1,900 cases.

Within the 7MM, there were approximately 8,500 reported cases of MPM among males and about 2,400 cases among females in 2021.

The age group with the highest number of MPM cases in the 7MM was individuals aged 70-79 years, with approximately 4,000 cases reported in 2021.

Regarding specific types of mesothelioma within the 7MM in 2021, there were approximately 4,400 cases of Epithelioid type, 860 cases of Biphasic type, 880 cases of Sarcomatous type, and 4,700 cases classified as Mesothelioma NOS/NA.

In terms of stages, the distribution of MPM cases in the 7MM in 2021 was approximately 1,200 cases in Localized stage, 1,700 in Regional stage, 6,400 in Distant stage, and 1,500 in cases categorized as Unknown stage.

Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Companies: Amphera BV, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Sellas Life Sciences Group, PharmaMar, AstraZeneca, Targovax, TCR2 Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Therapies: Lurbinectedin, ONCOS-102, IMFINZI (durvalumab; MEDI4736), and others

The Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market dynamics.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Overview

Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive cancer that forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart. Exposure to asbestos is the sole known cause of this disease. Initial symptoms of mesothelioma mimic more common ailments like pneumonia, influenza, or irritable bowel syndrome. Due to its prolonged latency period, symptoms often manifest only after the cancer has advanced significantly. Diagnosis typically occurs following persistent coughing, pneumonia-like symptoms, or fluid accumulation, as mesothelioma can develop over decades without clear warning signs.

Mesothelioma is classified based on the location of tumor growth within the body. The most prevalent types include pleural mesothelioma (in the lungs), peritoneal mesothelioma (in the abdomen), pericardial mesothelioma (around the heart), and testicular mesothelioma, covering nearly all reported cases.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Prevalent Cases of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Emerging Drugs

IMFINZI (durvalumab; MEDI4736): AstraZeneca

ONCOS-102: AstraZeneca

Lurbinectedin: PharMar

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Outlook

Mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare tumor originating in the pleura, triggered by inhalation of asbestos fibers. It manifests in several types, including epithelial, sarcomatoid, and mixed/biphasic variants. Typically, the average life expectancy for pleural mesothelioma is less than 18 months, influenced by various factors such as cancer stage, patient age, and overall health.

Current treatment strategies for MPM encompass chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgical intervention. Multimodal therapy, a combination of these approaches, is often employed. Surgery, particularly beneficial in early-stage diagnoses, aims to excise visible tumors, with subsequent chemotherapy and/or radiation targeting residual microscopic disease.

There are two primary surgical procedures for managing MPM: pleurectomy and decortication (P/D) and extrapleural pneumonectomy (EPP). These involve thoracotomy, an open chest incision. EPP, more aggressive but potentially more effective, entails removal of the pleura, affected lung, diaphragm, and pericardium. In contrast, P/D focuses on removing tumors and affected pleura while preserving the lung.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Insights

In 2021, the market for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) in the Seven Major Markets (7MM) was approximately USD 280 million.

Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the largest market size for MPM in 2021, totaling around USD 100 million.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom recorded the highest market size for MPM in 2021, amounting to approximately USD 46 million.

In Japan, the market size for MPM was observed to be approximately USD 39 million in 2021.

Scope of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Companies: Amphera BV, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Sellas Life Sciences Group, PharmaMar, AstraZeneca, Targovax, TCR2 Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Therapies: Lurbinectedin, ONCOS-102, IMFINZI (durvalumab; MEDI4736), and others

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma current marketed and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma emerging therapies

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Dynamics: Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market drivers and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Access and Reimbursement

