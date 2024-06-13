Katie Rose Joins LCP Media as Marketing Director
I am excited to join LCP Media and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success. I am eager to leverage my experience and deliver outstanding results in a space I love.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LCP Media, a national leader in visual media technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Katie Rose as its new Marketing Director. Katie brings extensive experience in the multifamily industry and a proven track record in innovative brand marketing. Her expertise will drive LCP Media’s marketing strategies to new heights.
A strong focus on creative marketing strategies, brand development, and industry-specific innovations marks Katie’s career. Her comprehensive marketing approach has delivered outstanding results and fostered strong brand identities in the multifamily space.
In her most recent role as Brand Marketing Manager at Olympus Property, Katie played a vital role in the company’s significant portfolio growth, contributing to its size doubling during her 4 1/2 years there. She specialized in driving marketing initiatives, enhancing brand visibility, and implementing successful promotional campaigns. Katie is renowned for her ability to blend traditional and digital marketing techniques to engage audiences and drive growth.
“Katie’s energy, excitement, and innovative ideas make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Izzy Carunungan, LCP Media’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are confident that her creative vision and dedication to excellence will significantly contribute to our continued growth and success.”
At LCP Media, Katie will spearhead marketing strategies, enhance brand presence, and drive creative solutions. Her commitment to brand innovation and her belief in the importance of high-quality digital content aligns perfectly with LCP Media’s mission to provide cutting-edge and effective media solutions.
“I am excited to join LCP Media and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success,” said Katie Rose. “My previous experience in marketing on the management side, where a main focus was capturing high-quality digital content to accurately represent our beautiful apartment homes and where I attended countless photoshoots, has demonstrated to me that exceptional digital content, including good photography and virtual tours, is the cornerstone of effective apartment marketing in today’s world. Working for a company that creates memorable virtual real estate experiences is truly thrilling. I am eager to leverage my experience and deliver outstanding results in a space I love.”
LCP Media welcomes Katie Rose and looks forward to the significant impact she will make in her new role as Marketing Director.
ABOUT LCP Media
LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media and digital marketing technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including our innovative TourBuilder virtual tours, professional photography and drone services, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP Media is a forward-thinking leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.
Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it’s Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.
