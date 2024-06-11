Tammy Majette Joins LCP Media as Senior Vice President of Sales
Tammy’s exceptional ability to build and nurture client relationships, combined with her strategic sales expertise, makes her an invaluable addition to our team”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LCP Media, a national visual media technology company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tammy Majette as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. With an impressive career spanning over 30 years in the multifamily industry, Tammy brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to her new role.
— Whitney Sullender
Tammy’s career is marked by a strong focus on revenue growth, relationship building, and innovative client solutions. Her consultative sales approach has delivered outstanding results and fostered long-term client partnerships.
In her most recent role as an Enterprise Sales Manager at Grace Hill, Tammy managed the full sales cycle, from prospecting and contract negotiation to closing deals across the Grace Hill product suite. She is renowned for driving new business growth at the C-Suite level and engaging key decision-makers across various departments.
“Tammy’s exceptional ability to build and nurture client relationships, combined with her strategic sales expertise, makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Whitney Sullender, LCP Media’s Executive Vice President of Sales. “We are confident that her results-driven approach and dedication to delivering exceptional value will significantly contribute to our continued growth and success.”
At LCP Media, Tammy will drive sales strategies, expand market presence, and enhance client solutions. Her dedication to client success and her ability to drive revenue growth aligns perfectly with LCP Media’s mission to provide innovative and effective media solutions.
“I am excited to join LCP Media and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success,” said Tammy Majette. “I am committed to leveraging my experience to build strong relationships with our clients and deliver outstanding results.”
LCP Media welcomes Tammy Majette and looks forward to the significant impact she will make in her new role as Senior Vice President of Sales.
