SPECIAL NEEDS PLAN ALLIANCE CONVENES SUPPLEMENTAL BENEFITS HILL BRIEFING
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 13, the Special Needs Plan Alliance held a briefing on Supplemental Benefits. Mike Cheek, President & CEO of the Special Needs Plan Alliance, stated that “Supplemental Benefits are important medical and non-medical services which address the unique needs of Medicare Advantage (MA) Plans and MA Special Needs Plan (SNP) enrollees.” These benefits can include medical benefits such as vision and dental and non-medical benefits which address nutrition and home accessibility.
Three different Special Needs Plan Alliance member health plans presented on the value of supplemental benefits through various perspectives:
- Jennifer Kowalski, Vice President, Public Policy Institute, with Elevance Health, indicated that, “Our recent study shows strong evidence of positive healthcare utilization outcomes, such as increased likelihood of having a preventative service and decreased likelihood of an inpatient admission, associated with use of MA Supplemental Benefits.”
- Robert Burkhardt, Senior Product Manager - Special Needs Plans, with UCare, presented outcomes evaluation and member testimony that demonstrated how “Supplemental benefits provide value as a part of a system of supports for our members with complex needs.”
- Matt Kazan, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs at SCAN Health Plan, shared member case study examples demonstrating that “Not only do supplemental benefits include medical benefits such as vision and dental not provided by fee-for service, plans like SCAN are offering supplemental benefits that are addressing social risk factors like food insecurity and housing instability. Supplemental benefits also allow for highly tailored products and services designed to meet the unique healthcare needs of specific populations.”
Additionally, Mom’s Meals, a leading provider of medically tailored meals, is also excited to announce the results of a recent pilot study presented by Jana Martin, Director of Healthcare Partnerships. The study highlights the significant impact that food as medicine can have on individuals managing chronic conditions.
The pilot study, shared with a major health plan, demonstrated that providing medically tailored meals, coupled with education and additional resources, enables individuals to make substantial positive changes to their health. Remarkably, these positive changes were sustained even after the food and nutrition support concluded.
For more information, please contact Sam Amaya at samaya@snpalliance.org.
SNP Alliance is the national force for improving the health and well-being of individuals living with significant, complex needs through specialized managed care.
Samuel Amaya
