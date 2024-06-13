Vascular Dementia Market Size in the 7MM is expected to increase at an approximate CAGR of 4.05%

Vascular Dementia Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Vascular Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vascular Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vascular Dementia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Vascular Dementia Market Report

• As per the assessment of DelveInsight, total prevalent cases of dementia in the 7MM were found to be 21,591,565 in 2021, which are expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.42% during study period.

• The diagnosed prevalent cases of dementia in the 7MM were found to be 11,344,408 in 2021, which are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.60% for the study period of 2019-2032.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, 7MM accounts for 2,795,390 diagnosed prevalent cases of Vascular Dementia in 2021, which are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.60%.

• Among 7MM, the United States has the highest diagnosed cases of Vascular Dementia with 1,110,606 cases in 2021, equivalent to 40% of total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM.

• Vascular Dementia is highly prevalent in age group of 60 years and above, while below this age group the disease appears to be rare. Thus, we have stratified diagnosed prevalence cases in the age group of 60–70 years, 71–80 years, 81–90 years, and ≥91 years.

• In 2021, the EU-5 accounts for 893,124 diagnosed prevalent cases of Vascular Dementia, which will increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.26%.

• In 2021, Japan had 791,660 diagnosed cases of Vascular Dementia ranking second-highest among 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecasted period (2023–2032).

• The leading Vascular Dementia Companies such as Eisai Inc., Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, Geny Research Corp, Novartis, Charsire Biotechnology Corp, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, LLC Merz Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development LLC, and others.

• Promising Vascular Dementia Therapies such as Butylphthalide soft capsule, Cerebrolysin, 0.9 % NaCl, and others.

Vascular Dementia Overview

Vascular dementia is a type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, which damages and eventually kills brain cells. This condition can result from various underlying problems, such as strokes (both major and minor) or other conditions that damage blood vessels and reduce circulation, depriving the brain of necessary oxygen and nutrients.

Vascular Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• total prevalent cases

• diagnosed prevalent cases

• age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Vascular Dementia Emerging Drugs

• BAC: Charsire Biotechnology Corp

BAC (also called CSTC1, CHARSIRE Trauma Complex 1), a component of soybean extraction developed by Charsire Biotechnology Corp, is under investigation to treat a variety of diseases, including AD and Vascular Dementia. BAC is a vapor fraction from seeds of Glycine max (L.) Merr. BAC in its studies showed to promote the proliferation of neuroblastoma IMR-32 cells, and this observation may correlate to the improvement of the cognitive performance in the heavy metal-induced AD mice and the Vascular Dementia-resembled rats when treated with BAC.

• PNA1: ProNeurogen Therapeutics

PNA1, a rationally-designed Angiotensin-(1-7) Mas receptor agonists that have enhanced BBB penetration half-life and designed to inhibit chronic inflammatory pathways in both the brain and the cerebrovasculature endothelium. These pathways are involved in vascular dementia and neuropathic pain. These novel peptide formulations are designed to act on Mas receptors (MasR) within the brain vascular endothelium and neuronal cells and microglia to decrease brain ROS production and neuroinflammation. The drug candidate is based on technology developed at the University of Arizona.

Vascular Dementia Market Outlook

Vascular dementia is a common condition with no effective approved pharmacological treatments available. Vascular dementia arises from ischemic insults such as hemorrhage and hypoperfusion that trigger neurodegeneration by depriving nerve cells of oxygen and glucose. Vascular Dementia has multifactorial etiopathology, diverse clinical manifestations, and multiple clinical subtypes. Moreover, the diagnostic criteria are not consistent worldwide.

Scope of the Vascular Dementia Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Vascular Dementia Companies- Eisai Inc., Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, Geny Research Corp, Novartis, Charsire Biotechnology Corp, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, LLC Merz Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development LLC, and others.

• Vascular Dementia Therapies- Butylphthalide soft capsule, Cerebrolysin, 0.9 % NaCl, and others.

• Vascular Dementia Market Dynamics: Vascular Dementia Market drivers and Vascular Dementia Market Barriers

• Vascular Dementia Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Vascular Dementia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vascular Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Vascular Dementia Market Overview at a Glance

4. Vascular Dementia Market: Future Perspective

5. Executive Summary of Vascular Dementia

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Emerging Drugs

11. Vascular Dementia: Seven Major Market Analysis

12. KOL Views

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Unmet Needs

17. Reimbursement and Market Access

18. Appendix

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

