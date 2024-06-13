[Exhibition Period Extended to 3 Days for the First Time] 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Gathers Industry Professionals with Over 50 Activities to Jointly Uncover New Opportunities for Global Infrastructure Development

MACAU, June 13 - The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), extended from two to three days for the first time, will take place from 19 to 21 June (next Wednesday to Friday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Under the theme of “Green Innovation Digital Connectivity”, the 15th IIICF will probe into the trending topics in the global infrastructure industry from different perspectives through over 50 activities, including speeches, forums, conferences, exhibitions, symposiums, roadshows, business talks and index releases, to help countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” make new progress in infrastructure construction.

Bringing together industry professionals to raise Macao’s profile as a cosmopolitan city

Centring on popular topics in infrastructure construction, such as green innovation, digitalisation, diversified investment and financing, risk prevention and control in international projects, regional interconnectivity, inter-regional co-operation and sustainable development, this year’s IIICF has invited more than 200 high-profile guests, including ministers of infrastructure, influential opinion leaders, and representatives from government, industry, and academia, to dissect the latest policies on international infrastructure construction from various dimensions and explore new development paths for the sector. Over 3,000 industry representatives from more than 70 countries and regions will attend the event for discussion and exchange, speeding up project implementation.

Leveraging Macao’s role as “One Platform” to incorporate elements related to the China-PSC partnership and Macao

More than 50 activities will be held during the three-day event, with elements related to co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and Macao being merged into a number of conferences, covering infrastructure co-operation between China and PSCs, the role of the China-PSC platform in engineering and technology, and the development path of Macao’s construction industry. These activities aim to facilitate cross-regional exchanges and co-operation in the infrastructure construction industry and deepen infrastructure co-operation between China and PSCs, so as to make more strides in the development of the China-PSC platform.

Promoting the transformation towards green and innovative infrastructure

The 10th Forum of Infrastructure Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries & Business Meeting of Infrastructure Co-operation between Macao, Shandong and Portuguese-speaking Countries, which will be held on the first day of the event, will focus its discussion on green and innovative infrastructure transformation, incorporating the elements of Shandong as a province of contract projects and equipment. It will also invite guests to explore ways to promote green and low-carbon infrastructure development in Mainland China, PSCs and Macao through enhanced collaboration in green technologies, digital economy, green finance and clean energy, and share opportunities for co-operation on new infrastructure projects.

Macao’s engagement in the joint development of a new infrastructure model in the GBA

Parallel Forum 8 on “Construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area—the Development Direction of Macao Construction Industry”, to be held on 21 June, will focus on the new mode of co-operation in infrastructure construction brought about by the economic development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and explore how Macao can actively engage in the region’s infrastructure interconnection to open up a new future for infrastructure construction in the GBA.

A concurrent forum for Portuguese engineers

The forum for Portuguese engineers, to be held on 21 June at MGM Cotai under the theme “Macao’s Role in ‘One Platform’—Engineering and Technology”, will examine how Macao can utilise its role as a platform between China and PSCs to strengthen technical co-operation between the GBA and PSCs while spurring regional economic growth and innovation.

The 15th IIICF is co-organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the China International Contractors Association. For more information on the 15th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org/.