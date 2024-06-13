【Expand international visitor markets】MGTO participates in 38th International Travel Expo Hong Kong

MACAU, June 13 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) participates in the International Travel Expo (ITE) Hong Kong 2024, which encompasses the 38th International Travel Expo (Leisure) and the 19th MICE Travel Expo, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 13 to 16 June 2024. By joining this annual international travel fair themed as “Forward to Full Recovery” and “Rediscover the World” this year, MGTO strives to promote Macao as a leisure and business travel destination among exhibitors and travel trade from all over the world, as part of the endeavor to expand international visitor markets.

Distinctive booth showcases the charm of Macao’s “tourism+”

MGTO’s delegates attended the opening ceremony of ITE Hong Kong 2024 (the “Expo”) today (13 June). Themed as “Experience Macao” this year, MGTO’s booth incorporates the characteristics of Macao’s traditional architecture in design, including large archways and colorful lighting installations, to bring out the charm of the dazzling cityscape. The booth also features a built-in LED wall and digital panels that display the latest promotional videos and various tourism information about Macao. Expo visitors can take pictures with Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK, enjoy interactive games and get a souvenir by following MGTO on social media.

Macao’s booth also connects with Hengqin’s booth for a collaborative showcase of multi-destination travel to visitors.

Hong Kong online travel platforms support destination marketing

This year, 32 tourism businesses including hotels, travel agencies and transportation companies from Macao are joining the Expo as co-exhibitors to promote their tourism products and services to buyers and trade visitors on Trade Days (13 - 14 June). On Consumer Days (15 - 16 June), Hong Kong travel agencies and online travel platforms, including China Travel Service, Wing On Travel and KKday, will conduct “Experience Macao Mega Sale” at Macao’s booth, providing special offers on Macao travel products. Travel seminars will be held on site to introduce MGTO’s promotional theme in June — “Tasty June”, Macao’s offerings as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and the latest travel tips.

Hong Kong is the second largest visitor market for Macao. For many years, MGTO has participated in ITE Hong Kong to build Macao’s profile and tap into different market segments in Hong Kong and other potential international visitor markets.

MGTO has been carrying on a diverse promotional campaign and exploring various marketing strategies to attract Hong Kong visitors, such as sharing the attractions of Macao on MGTO’s social media platforms, partnering with Hong Kong KOLs to spotlight trendy trip experiences in Macao, and collaborating with partners to tailor recommended itineraries in Macao for different market segments. The Office also organizes destination presentations and roadshows, takes part in travel fairs, and steps up promotional efforts for multi-destination tourism products, to provide visitors with a wide diversity of travel experiences and expand the range of visitor markets.

In dual celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR this year, MGTO will hold an array of spectacular events including the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” to be held from 14 to 23 June. In addition, the Office will showcase Macao’s offer of diverse “tourism+” experiences through multiple channels, enhancing Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure and reinforcing the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.