Brian Geitner joins Kinetic Advantage as President & COO
Kinetic Advantage, a provider of floorplan financing services, announced today that Brian Geitner has joined Kinetic as President and Chief Operating Officer.
I am very excited to join Marty and the Kinetic team, where our success in bringing quality offerings to dealers and auction partners will help drive our partners’ success.”CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Advantage (Kinetic), a national provider of floorplan financing services for independent auto dealers, announced today that Brian Geitner has joined Kinetic as President and Chief Operating Officer. Geitner served as President of NextGear Capital until 2016 when he joined Cox Automotive Media Solutions as their President, guiding the business units of Autotrader, Kelly Blue Book and Dealer.com. After a celebrated career, Geitner retired from Cox in 2018.
— Brian Geitner, President and Chief Operating Officer
Marty McFarland, Kinetic’s founder and current President and Chief Executive Officer, will remain as CEO. Randy Dohse, co-founder of Kinetic and former COO, will move to Chief Revenue Officer developing and executing strategic initiatives to drive Kinetic’s growth.
Geitner and McFarland are thrilled to join forces again after the pair was instrumental in founding and building Dealer Services Corporation (DSC) into the largest independent floorplan business in the United States. After a successful merger between DSC and Manheim Automotive Financial Services (MAFS), NextGear Capital was formed.
“Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit vibrant in the floorplan space is key, and I am very excited to join Marty and the Kinetic team, where our success in bringing quality offerings to dealers and auction partners will help drive our partners’ success,” said Geitner. “Marty has it dialed in with Kinetic’s innovative thinking, flexible platforms and a commitment to superior service.”
McFarland believes Geitner joining the team is a real win for Kinetic and the company’s partner relationships stating, “Brian pours into his teams, and wherever he goes, he’s a “cultural force,” a driver of positive change and a creator of growth. I am confident he will seamlessly integrate into our existing team and help drive us to new heights.”
Dohse shared, “The new CRO role positions Kinetic to expand our customer base and enhance our auction partnerships. I’m excited to work alongside Brian again and look forward to collaborating with our talented team to provide innovative solutions, deliver best in class service, and expand our market presence. Together, we will achieve new milestones and strive to be the independent floorplanner for the independent dealer.”
Kinetic Advantage partnered with Altamont Capital Partners in 2020 to launch a truly independent floorplan company for independent auto dealers and all auto auctions. The company completed its inaugural securitization in April 2024 providing significant capital for continued growth.
About Kinetic Advantage
Kinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our Independent Dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support, and a collaborative partnership.
Ashley Alspaugh
Kinetic Advantage
ashley.alspaugh@kineticadvantage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube