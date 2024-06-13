Commercial Fishing Resource Fund committees seek proposals for 2024 cycle

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund are accepting proposals for the 2024 funding cycle.

The Commercial Fishing Resources Fund receives proceeds from the sale of Commercial Fishing Licenses and provides grants for projects for the development of sustainable commercial fishing in the state.

The requests for proposals are open to both public and private entities and are subject to the State of North Carolina’s terms and contracting conditions for grant awards.

The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will evaluate and rank proposals for consideration of funding.

All initial proposals must be submitted to the Division of Marine Fisheries by 5 p.m. Aug. 13, 2024. Directions for submitting a proposal and an application form can be downloaded from the Division of Marine Fisheries’ website here. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Kathy Peterson at 252-515-5471 or Kathy.Peterson@deq.nc.gov.