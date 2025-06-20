Reminder: DEQ accepting public comments on Draft Intended Use Plan and Priority Rating System for Funding for Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Systems in Helene-Affected Areas

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure is accepting comments until June 30, 2025 on a draft Intended Use Plan (IUP) and Priority Rating System for funding assistance for decentralized wastewater treatment systems in Hurricane Helene-affected areas. Funding assistance will be administered through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) using the state’s allotment of $22,510,000 from a one-time federal appropriation in the American Relief Act, 2025.

The Intended Use Plan addresses the administration of the federal funds to improve, repair or replace decentralized wastewater treatment systems while reducing vulnerability to floods, or to connect properties to centralized wastewater systems in Hurricane Helene-impacted communities. The Intended Use Plan includes a proposed Priority Rating System that will be used by the State Water Infrastructure Authority to prioritize projects for funding assistance from the CWSRF Helene Decentralized funds.

Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the draft Intended Use Plan by 5 pm on June 30, 2025. Comments can be submitted: by email to dwi.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, with the subject line: Comments on Draft IUP for CWSRF Helene Decentralized, or by mail to: Cathy Akroyd, Division of Water Infrastructure, 1633 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1633.

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure here.