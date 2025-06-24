Water quality swimming advisories lifted for four sound-side sites in Beaufort County

State recreational water quality officials today lifted water quality swimming advisories for four sound-side swimming areas in Beaufort County.

The advisories were lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.

The advisories were posted on June 19 at areas in the Pamlico River near Washington, and were located at:

· The railroad trestle near the channel to downtown.

· The public access at Haven Gardens Park off Park Drive.

· The access off Christian Service Camp Road.

· The access off Camp Hardee Road.

Test results of water samples taken on June 17 and June 18 showed bacteria levels exceeding 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, the standard for safe recreational use in coastal waters. Test results of water samples taken on June 23 show bacteria levels have dropped below the state and federal recreational water quality standards.

The signs advising against swimming, skiing or otherwise coming into contact with the water will be removed.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies show that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, it is important to continue monitoring them and to be informed of any localized problems. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 222 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s social media account.