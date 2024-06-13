BCU Leverages Larky nudge® and Lumin Digital to Enhance Member Engagement
Innovative Partnership Transforms BCU's Member Communication StrategyANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Arbor, Michigan, BCU, a leading not-for-profit, member-owned credit union, has signed a partnership agreement with Larky, the market leader in account holder engagement technology, to enhance their member engagement with Larky’s push notification platform. This collaboration leverages the powerful features of Lumin Digital’s mobile banking solutions to deliver targeted and personalized communications to its credit union members.
With over $6 billion in assets and a membership of more than 350,000, BCU is dedicated to Empowering People To Discover Financial Freedom. By implementing Larky's nudge® platform, the credit union aims to meet their members where they are, on their mobile phone, through notifications that are both timely and relevant, addressing the unique needs of their individual members.
"At BCU, we are committed to providing a fast, easy, secure banking experience and extraordinary service to our members," said Bhavna Guglani, Chief Digital Officer at BCU. "Partnering with Larky opens a new channel for enriching our member interactions, allowing us to communicate in a more integrated, relevant, and secure manner, thereby delivering more fully on our brand promise."
Larky’s nudge® platform is designed to align with the unique behaviors of today's account holders. By leveraging Larky's advanced machine learning technology, the process of creating messages is streamlined—uncovering valuable insights for crafting personalized and effective communications that have a proven track record of success.
"We're thrilled to collaborate with BCU and introduce the capabilities of Larky's nudge® platform to their members," said Scott Brown, VP of Growth at Larky. "Our platform is built to meet the ever-changing needs of today's credit union members, and we look forward to seeing BCU utilize these tools to enhance their communication and engagement strategies."
The partnership between BCU and Larky, facilitated by Lumin Digital’s mobile banking solutions, highlights the evolving landscape of member engagement in the financial sector, demonstrating how cutting-edge technologies can strengthen and enrich the connections between credit unions and their members.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn.
About BCU
BCU is a not-for-profit, member-owned Credit Union that is fiercely dedicated to Empowering People To Discover Financial Freedom. At just over $6B in assets, BCU is driven by its commitment to providing a fast, easy, secure banking experience and extraordinary service for over 350,000 members. The BCU field of membership includes employees and families of large employers that are focused on the financial well-being of their workforce; those who live or work in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and the island of Puerto Rico; and subscribers of BCU’s wholly-owned Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Life. Money. You.® within communities and Fortune 100 workplaces throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. All BCU members enjoy lifetime access to financial services and well-being programming that inspire confidence through the brand promise “Here Today For Your Tomorrow.”
About Lumin Digital
Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.
