Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,309 in the last 365 days.

UNO Mathematician Places Odds on CWS Winner

They call it the "greatest show on dirt."

UNO's Andrew Swift, D.Sc., calls it an opportunity to show all the things that mathematics can do.

For more than a decade, Swift, an associate professor of mathematics and sports fan, has eagerly awaited the names of the final eight teams who will complete the field of Omaha's College World Series (CWS) so he can hopefully shine a light on which of those teams could come away a national champion.

Using a formula developed by himself and a former graduate student, Swift runs roughly 100,000 scenarios based on win-loss records, head-to-head matchups, national rankings, and other factors through a computer to come up with the best guess for which teams have the best chance to win it all.

It may seem as simple as picking the highest-ranked teams, but that's not always the case.

While there is no way to predict the future, Swift has had success with his formula, correctly guessing the winners of 2019's College World Series. Other times, underdogs like 2021's Mississippi State or 2017's University of Florida pull off an upset.


Predicted 2024 CWS Winner

Here is who Swift thinks has the best shot this year.

  • Tennessee 26%

  • Texas A&M 21%

  • Kentucky 19%

  • North Carolina 11%

  • Florida St. 9%

  • Virginia 6%

  • NC State 5%

  • Florida 3%


UNO's Ties to the College World Series

Read more about UNO's ties to the College World Series and why Omaha's University has grown along with a true Omaha pasttime.

You just read:

UNO Mathematician Places Odds on CWS Winner

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more