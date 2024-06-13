Lipodystrophy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Lipodystrophy Market Outlook

Lipodystrophy companies are Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Lipodystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Lipodystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lipodystrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent breakthroughs in the Lipodystrophy Market:

(In 2021) Wegovy (semaglutide) for Chronic Weight Management:

Wegovy is approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight, along with at least one weight-related condition (e.g., high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol). It is used in addition to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

To Know in detail about the Lipodystrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Lipodystrophy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Lipodystrophy Market Report:

The Lipodystrophy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

During 2021, the United States boasted the most significant market for Lipodystrophy treatments, with a market size of approximately $77 million within the 7MM countries.

In the EU4 nations, France led with the largest market for Lipodystrophy treatments, reaching nearly $26 million in 2021.

Italy, on the other hand, had the smallest market for Lipodystrophy treatments among the EU4 countries, with an estimated value of around $9 million in 2021.

The UK's Lipodystrophy treatment market was recorded at approximately $8 million in 2021.

In 2021, the EU4 and the UK together reported around 1,850 cases of Lipodystrophy, with projections indicating a rise in these numbers by 2032.

Among the EU4 countries, France had the highest number of Lipodystrophy cases, with approximately 760 cases in 2021, and these figures are expected to grow by 2032.

The combined total of Lipodystrophy cases in the EU4 and the UK stood at around 1,850 in 2021, with an anticipated increase by the year 2032.

Key Lipodystrophy Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others

Key Lipodystrophy Therapies: WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen), Mibavademab, Empagliflozin, and others

The Lipodystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lipodystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lipodystrophy market dynamics.

Lipodystrophy Overview

Lipodystrophy is a medical condition characterized by the complete or partial loss of adipose tissue, often accompanied by abnormal fat accumulation in specific body areas. This condition leads to numerous metabolic complications, highlighting the critical role of adipose tissue as an active endocrine organ. The overall amount and proper distribution of fat stores are crucial for maintaining metabolic health. Advances in genetic and molecular research have enhanced our understanding of the mechanisms behind lipodystrophy. Notably, patients with certain types of lipodystrophy exhibit significantly reduced levels of hormones secreted by adipose tissue, such as leptin and adiponectin. This discovery supports the therapeutic use of these adipokines or agents that increase their levels, such as peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonists. Additionally, other innovative treatments, including growth hormone and growth hormone-releasing factors, are under investigation. Ongoing research and clinical trials hold the promise of transforming the management of this challenging condition.



Lipodystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

During 2021, the United States saw approximately 1,050 new cases of Lipodystrophy, with projections suggesting a rise in incidence by 2032.

The EU4 countries and the UK together reported around 1,850 cases of Lipodystrophy in 2021, with an expected growth in numbers by 2032.

France led the EU4 nations with the highest count of Lipodystrophy cases in 2021, at around 760, with predictions indicating a further increase by 2032.

In 2021, the United States documented a gender-based distribution of Lipodystrophy cases, with approximately 210 cases in males and 840 in females. It is anticipated that these figures will continue to rise over the forecast period.

Lipodystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lipodystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Lipodystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Lipodystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Lipodystrophy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Lipodystrophy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Lipodystrophy epidemiology trends @ Lipodystrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Lipodystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lipodystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Lipodystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Lipodystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Lipodystrophy Emerging Drugs Profiles

WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen): Ionis Pharmaceuticals

WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen), an antisense oligonucleotide inhibitor of apolipoprotein CIII (apoCIII) mRNA, is being developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals through its subsidiary company, Akcea Therapeutics to treat familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL). Familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by selective, progressive body fat loss (adipose tissue) from various body areas. Individuals with FPL often have reduced subcutaneous fat in the arms and legs, and the head and trunk regions may or may not have fat loss.

Mibavademab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Mibavademab (REGN 4461) is a leptin receptor (LEPR) agonist antibody developed by Regeneron pharmaceuticals to treat generalized lipodystrophy. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical trials conducted on patients with generalized lipodystrophy and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim

Empagliflozin is an inhibitor of sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2), the transporters primarily responsible for glucose reabsorption in the kidney. It is used clinically as an adjunct to diet and exercise, often in combination with other drug therapies, for managing type 2 diabetes mellitus. Upon oral administration, empagliflozin selectively and potently inhibits SGLT2 in the kidneys, suppressing glucose reabsorption in the proximal tubule. Inhibition of SGLT2 increases urinary glucose excretion by the kidneys, resulting in a reduction of plasma glucose levels in an insulin-independent manner.

Key Lipodystrophy Companies

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Lipodystrophy Therapies

WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen), Mibavademab, Empagliflozin

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Lipodystrophy market share @ Lipodystrophy Treatment Landscape

Lipodystrophy Market Outlook

Lipodystrophy encompasses a diverse array of rare disorders, each marked by varying degrees of fat tissue loss and a range of metabolic complications such as elevated triglycerides, fatty liver disease, and insulin resistance. These conditions can lead to significant health issues and, in some cases, death. Treatment for lipodystrophy typically begins with conventional methods aimed at addressing these metabolic abnormalities. Given the varied nature of lipodystrophy, a range of therapeutic strategies are employed, with effectiveness dependent on the specific condition and individual patient characteristics. The goal of treatment is to alleviate metabolic problems and correct the abnormal distribution of fat tissue.

Standard clinical care for lipodystrophy involves changes to lifestyle, the use of oral and injectable medications for diabetes, insulin therapy (including concentrated forms), drugs to lower lipid levels, and other treatments for associated complications.

Lipodystrophy syndromes present with complex and severe metabolic issues that are difficult to manage. Standard treatments often fail to adequately regulate metabolism, necessitating the use of leptin replacement therapy, specifically with metreleptin, a recombinant leptin analog. Both the FDA and EMA have approved metreleptin for patients with generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and for those with both GL and partial lipodystrophy (PL). Patients with GL typically respond well to metreleptin therapy, which is typically used in conjunction with diet, exercise, and other standard treatments for metabolic issues. For a subset of PL patients, metreleptin may be an appropriate treatment option, though it may not be suitable for all. Further research into metabolic pathways is required to create new treatment approaches for these patients.

Scope of the Lipodystrophy Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lipodystrophy Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Lipodystrophy Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

Lipodystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Lipodystrophy current marketed and Lipodystrophy emerging therapies

Lipodystrophy Market Dynamics: Lipodystrophy market drivers and Lipodystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Lipodystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Lipodystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement



Table of Contents

1. Lipodystrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lipodystrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Lipodystrophy

4. Lipodystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lipodystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lipodystrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Lipodystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lipodystrophy

9. Lipodystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lipodystrophy Unmet Needs

11. Lipodystrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Lipodystrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lipodystrophy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Lipodystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lipodystrophy Market Drivers

16. Lipodystrophy Market Barriers

17. Lipodystrophy Appendix

18. Lipodystrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Lipodystrophy Pipeline

"Lipodystrophy Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Lipodystrophy market. A detailed picture of the Lipodystrophy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Lipodystrophy treatment guidelines.

Lipodystrophy Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Lipodystrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Lipodystrophy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.