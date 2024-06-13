AGC Georgia Names Melissa Henderson Young Leadership Program Member of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is honored to name Henderson Tax Advisory owner Melissa Henderson as the Young Leadership Program (YLP) Member of the Year.
Recently presented at AGC Georgia's Annual Convention, the recognition honors one member of the award-winning YLP for their exceptional contributions to the program’s key objectives of charitable works, leadership development and networking. The group has 20 dedicated individuals serving on its Council and more than 185 members in the program.
“Melissa's unwavering dedication, leadership and commitment to the YLP community make her a true friend and a phenomenal example of a leader,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “Her contributions have greatly enriched the YLP experience for its members, and she is truly deserving of this honor.”
Henderson’s contributions to the YLP exemplify her dedication and commitment to the program's three key objectives: Charitable Works, Leadership Development and Networking. Since joining the YLP in 2018 and serving on the YLP Council since 2019, Melissa has continually gone above and beyond to support and enhance the YLP community.
Melissa's impact on the program's Charitable Works is significant, as she played a pivotal role in organizing the raffle for the YLP Golf Classic, the program's largest fundraiser. Her organizational skills and dedication ensured the success of this event, from soliciting donations to coordinating recognition for donors. Additionally, Melissa's contributions to Leadership Development are noteworthy, as she actively assists in planning quarterly Roundtable discussions, which have received rave reviews and high participation rates under her guidance. Furthermore, Melissa is instrumental in fostering connections and networking opportunities among YLP members, serving as a communications guru within the Council and ensuring that members are well-informed about upcoming events and opportunities.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
