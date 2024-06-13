Associated General Contractors of Georgia Names Joe Tuggle as Board of Directors President
Tuggle’s service culminates in top leadership role with over 30 years of association involvementATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently elected Tuggle Construction, LLC President Joe Tuggle as its chapter president. Tuggle is the president of Peachtree City-based Tuggle Construction, a General Contractor working in the industrial and commercial markets.
Joining Tuggle on AGC Georgia’s board are veteran industry professionals: Mike Macon from Balfour Beatty Construction as Vice President, Sean Moxley from Garbutt Construction Company as Secretary and Scott Lawrence from McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., as Treasurer.
Active within AGC Georgia since 1990, Tuggle has contributed to various committees and taskforces. He advocates for workforce development, previously spearheading the Central Georgia Skills Challenge for Georgia high school students. Tuggle demonstrates a commitment to industry advancement having served on the AGC Georgia board for seven years.
“As board president of AGC Georgia, I am committed to leveraging my experience and passion for the construction industry to drive positive change, foster collaboration, and advance the interests of our members and the community at large,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members and industry professionals to uphold AGC Georgia's mission of promoting excellence and innovation in construction across our state.”
After graduating from Auburn University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction, Tuggle embarked on a career as a general contractor and has showcased leadership in multiple construction companies before founding Peachtree City-based Tuggle Construction, LLC in 2021.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Tuggle established The Tuggle Construction Foundation to address various community needs. The foundation supports local elementary school lunch accounts, provides grocery and rideshare gift cards as a resource to families in Roswell identified by school administrators and social workers, and contributes to the Midwest Food Bank Georgia Division.
Residing in Peachtree City with his wife Patty of 41 years, Tuggle finds joy in family moments with daughters Erin (of Athens) and Morgan, son-in-law Paul, and grandchildren Emilia and Beau (of Roswell). Throughout his life and career, he upholds his core value of "just do what is right," striving to lead his family and company with integrity and purpose.
“Joe’s extensive experience, demonstrated leadership, and unwavering commitment to both the construction industry and community make him an excellent choice for board president,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “His long-standing involvement with our association, coupled with his dedication to workforce development and community support through initiatives like The Tuggle Construction Foundation, exemplify the qualities needed to drive our association forward.”
AGC Georgia, one of 89 chapters of AGC of America, represents a vast network of construction industry professionals performing a majority of commercial construction work in Georgia. The association’s board of directors provides strategic guidance and leadership to advance the mission of representing and supporting the diverse range of construction industry professionals across the state.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
# # #
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
email us here