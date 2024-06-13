Vantage Circle & SHRM Unveil Key Employee Recognition & Rewards Strategies for UAE Businesses
Report Expands Analysis: 86+ Companies, 6 Industries, 10+ HR Leaders Covered in the UAE
The report provides actionable insights and robust data to help organisations in the specific region optimise their R&R strategies.”DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, in collaboration with its knowledge partner SHRM India, has unveiled its Annual Recognition and Rewards (R&R) report for the dynamic UAE region. The report, titled "Recognition & Rewards: The Essential Catalyst of Employee Productivity” was unveiled at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai.
This pioneering report is the first of its kind in the UAE, reflecting Vantage Circle’s commitment to advancing R&R research, aiming to help UAE companies in unlocking the full potential of their R&R programmes. It also highlights a shift from traditional rewards to more strategic approaches that promote employee well-being, inclusivity, and appreciation. This comprehensive report explores the design and execution of R&R programmes, offering insights from over 86 companies across 6 industry segments featuring detailed insights from more than 10 HR Leaders.
Developed using Vantage Circle’s proprietary AIRe framework, the report analyses R&R practices, providing benchmarks and best practices in programme design, along with insights on programme enhancement. Furthermore, by incorporating the principles of behavioural science into its framework, it enhances the potential of R&R programmes to influence positive employee behaviours, ultimately contributing to organisational success.
Encouraging companies to modify their approach towards recognition and leverage R&R to drive effective and sustained behavioural change in employees, this report serves as a highly credible resource for both business and HR leaders.
The report reveals that R&R programmes are 1.5X more effective in achieving objectives related to behavioural reinforcement. Despite this, almost a third of companies do not track any programme metrics, indicating a significant area for improvement. Moreover, having a focus on ROI can enhance the effectiveness of R&R programmes by 2-3X, underscoring the importance of measuring and demonstrating the value of these initiatives.
Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM-EAST, said, “In today’s dynamic business landscape, employee engagement and performance are paramount for business success. This insightful report from Vantage Circle and SHRM unveils pathways to measure the profound impact of R&R, amplifying its virtues. Understanding the unique needs of this region, this insightful report acknowledges the challenges of navigating generational differences and emphasises the importance of measurable outcomes for long-term business success.”
Pallav Popli, Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle, said, "We are excited to present our latest R&R report for the unique UAE region as we believe R&R holds immense potential to unlock organisational excellence. The report provides actionable insights and robust data to help organisations in the specific region optimise their R&R strategies. Additionally, the integration of Behavioural Science principles into the R&R framework is a game-changer. It equips HR leaders with the tools to drive meaningful change within their organisations and align employee recognition with broader business objectives.”
Download your copy of the report here: [https://www.vantagecircle.com/aire-benchmarking-report-UAE/] and unlock the true potential of your R&R programmes. Drive employee engagement, boost performance, and achieve measurable results.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviours through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
