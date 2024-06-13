Usher Syndrome Market Size in the 7MM was ~ USD 77 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Usher Syndrome Market

Usher Syndrome Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s " Usher Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Usher Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Usher Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Usher Syndrome Market Report

• June 2023, AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde) announced the closing of a EUR 61 million Series A financing. This financing will fund the completion of a first-in-man proof-of-concept (POC) study in subjects with Usher1B.

• February 2024:- Nacuity Pharmaceuticals- Safety and Efficacy of NPI-001 Tablets Versus Placebo for Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa Associated With Usher Syndrome. This study will examine the safety and efficacy of NPI-001 Tablets as compared to placebo for 24 months in subjects with vision loss due to RP associated with Usher syndrome.

• According to the National Eye Institute (2023), Usher syndrome affects approximately 4 to 17 per 100,000 people and accounts for about 50 percent of all hereditary deaf-blindness cases.

• In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Usher Syndrome were approximately 40,000 in the 7MM, which is anticipated to increase during study period [2020-2034].

The leading Usher Syndrome Companies such as Laboratories Thea, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Aavantgrade Bio, Odylia Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Atsena Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, and others.

Promising Usher Syndrome Therapies such as NPI-001, Ultevursen, LUXTURNA, and others.

Usher Syndrome Overview

Usher syndrome (USH) is a genetic condition that includes hearing loss, retinopathy (retinitis pigmentosa), and vestibular are flexia with different entities and onset. Balance disorders and bilateral vestibular are flexia are also observed in some cases. Currently, LUXTURNA is the only approved therapy for retinal degeneration, which is a common feature of Usher Syndrome. The gene therapy is designed for both adult and pediatric patients experiencing vision loss from Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD). The market relies on off-label therapies that do not address Usher Syndrome’s root cause. Patients depend on supportive care, including vitamin supplements, sunlight protection, and visual aids.

Usher Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Usher Syndrome Type-specific Cases

• Total Usher Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Usher Syndrome Genome-specific Cases

Usher Syndrome Market Insights

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the current developmental pipeline for Usher Syndrome is robust; several companies have initiated clinical trials investigating new treatment options or studying how to use existing treatment options better. The dynamics of the Usher Syndrome market are also anticipated to change in the coming years, owing to the rise in healthcare spending globally.

Usher Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Clinical USH diagnosis is essentially based on the association between hearing loss and RP, where hearing loss is congenital, and RP is apparent in childhood or young adulthood. To date, no USH type has been discovered with late-onset hearing or vision loss. A combination of genetic and clinical diagnoses is required. The next-generation sequencing panel list for hereditary hearing loss worldwide generally includes all known candidate genes for all types of USH. In most industrialized countries, a clinical diagnosis is followed by a genetic confirmation. However, this will probably change when next generation sequencing with broad gene panels is used after a neonatal discovery of hearing impairmen.

Usher Syndrome Companies

• Laboratories Thea

• Nacuity Pharmaceuticals

• Aavantgrade Bio

• Odylia Therapeutics

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Atsena Therapeutics

• Clearside Biomedical

Usher Syndrome Drugs Uptake

• Ultevursen (formerly QR-421a) is a first-in-class investigational RNA therapy designed to address the underlying cause of vision loss in Usher syndrome type 2a and non-syndromic Usher Syndrome due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. QR-421a is designed to restore functional usher in protein by using an exon-skipping approach with the aim of stopping or reversing vision loss in patients.

• NPI-001 is a differentiated, purified, prescription-quality, GMP-grade N-acetylcysteine amide (NACA) being developed to treat a broad set of diseases and conditions associated with oxidative stress and reduced glutathione levels.

• Odylia has partnered with two patient advocacy groups, the Usher 2020 Foundation, and the FAUN Foundation, to develop a novel USH1C gene therapy. Through this partnership, Odylia Therapeutics collaborates with scientific experts around the world, including in Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, and the United States, to streamline the development of this gene therapy.

Scope of the Usher Syndrome Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Usher Syndrome Companies - Laboratories Thea, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Aavantgrade Bio, Odylia Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Atsena Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, and others.

• Usher Syndrome Therapies- NPI-001, Ultevursen, LUXTURNA, and others.

• Usher Syndrome Market Dynamics: Usher Syndrome Market drivers and Usher Syndrome Market Barriers

• Usher Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Usher Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Usher Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

