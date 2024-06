The Inaugural 2024 Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced in Asia

The Top 5 Inspiring Workplaces include Concentrix, Hindustan Unilever, & Verizon - World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognizing PeopleFirst Organizations

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) announced their Top 5 winners of the 2024 Asia Inspiring Workplaces Awards – recognizing truly PeopleFirst organizations.This year, Inspiring Workplaces, has become truly global by separating EMEA into three dedicated regions: Europe, Middle East & Africa, and UK & Ireland, as well as adding new regions: Asia and Latin America, alongside North America and Australasia. Winners in other regions were announced earlier this year. North America winners will be announced on June 18th in Chicago.To ensure that the best-performing organizations were identified, Inspiring Workplaces upgraded the judging criteria for the 2024 Awards. Unlike other awards which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplace Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:Culture and PurposeLeadershipWellbeingInclusionEmployee VoiceEmployee Experience.The changes to the entry criteria surfaced the incredible efforts some organizations are making to create a PeopleFirst culture. The quality of submissions this year has truly elevated the standard, marking it as the strongest ever witnessed. This reflects a significant commitment from business leaders to prioritize their people and reap the well-deserved rewards. Furthermore, it demonstrates the tangible, positive change occurring in workplaces worldwide that we have seen in entries to the Awards in other regions.Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline.Organizations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The Top 5 winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to the Top 5 Inspiring Workplaces across Asia! As the world seems to be facing more widespread and serious challenges, it is more vital than ever for organizations (big and small) to put their people first. Fostering environments and cultures their people both believe in and want to belong to.“Focusing on the personal development and caring for the people you employ will not only drive performance but protect the wellbeing of those individuals. Doing so companywide will lead to higher performing teams and enable your organization to outstrip the competition. Being PeopleFirst isn’t a nice to have, it’s a business imperative!“Inspiring Workplaces is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary and we can’t be prouder to place these organizations in a gold standard for PeopleFirst culture. We would also like to thank and congratulate all our finalists this year, a tremendous success!’The Asian Top 5 Inspiring Workplaces in 2024 in ranking order:#1 Hindustan Unilever Ltd#2 Concentrix#3 Verizon India#4 Pureprofile#5 BAT KazakhstanBest-in-class special recognitionInspiring Workplaces understands that the efforts made by organizations will naturally be stronger in some areas than others. So, organizations had the opportunity to put themselves forward for special recognition in each of the six key elements of the award entry.Below is the list of organizations that sought special recognition that scored highly enough to be considered best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organization.Listed in alphabetical order:Inspiring Culture and PurposeAdvanced Info Service Public Company LimitedConcentrixPT Rekso Nasional Food (McDonald’s Indonesia)Pureprofile Pty LimitedVerizon IndiaInspiring LeadershipVerizon IndiaInspiring WellbeingConcentrixVerizon IndiaInspiring InclusionConcentrixInspiring Employee VoiceVerizon IndiaInspiring Employee ExperienceConcentrixVerizon India10th anniversary! 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now open for entriesAs part of the celebrations for its 10th anniversary, Inspiring Workplaces has already opened entry for its 2025 Awards in all regions of the world.If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry.The deadline is February 19, 2025.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout The Inspiring Workplaces Group – change the worldInspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognising and helping to shape the forward-thinking organisations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page