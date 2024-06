HoduSoft Partners with Speechmatics to Launch Cutting-Edge Speech Analytics Feature speech analytic

HoduSoft is partnering with Speechmatics to add a new speech analytics feature to their product. This will allow users to gain insights from their conversations

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of innovative communication solutions, has announced its partnership with Speechmatics, a well-renowned speech-to-text technology provider. This partnership aims to implement speech analytics functionality into HoduSoftโ€™s flagship product- HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite. This will help businesses in enhancing their capability to leverage the power of the voice data to improve their operational efficiency and overall customer satisfaction.๐—” ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฝ ๐—ง๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—บ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€In todayโ€™s data-driven world, the ability to analyze data has turned out to be an important asset for businesses. The integration of Speechmaticsโ€™ advanced speech recognition technology into HoduSoftโ€™s communication solutions showcases a major advancement in the field of speech analytics. This partnership will enable businesses to achieve better insights from voice interactions that will further help them in making more informed decisions for enhanced overall performance. Overall, with this partnership, businesses can experience the fusion of-โ€ข Speech Recognition/Transcriptionโ€ข Sentiment Analytics, andโ€ข Summarization๐—ช๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฝ?Speechmaticsโ€™ cutting-edge speech-to-text technology is well-known for its reliability, consistency, and accuracy. It supports speech recognition/transcription in more than 50 languages (including local dialects and accents) with automatic language detection. With sentiment analytics, it can easily track and analyze sentiment for any transcribed media, enabling businesses to determine whether customers' sentiments are positive, negative, or neutral. Moreover, its abstractive approach delivers a summary that captures the essence of the content.With this partnership, businesses, especially contact centers, business process organizations, and service providers can benefit in numerous ways-โ€ข Agents can gain a better understanding of every customer call. By analyzing the tone of voice, โ€ข sentiment, โ€ข and key phrases, โ€ข they can easily determine the pain points of customers as well as the key trends and tailor their response accordingly.โ€ข With AI-driven insights, โ€ข speech analytics help agents work on key performance metrics like first-contact resolution (FCR) and average handle time (AHT) and keep their productivity level high.โ€ข By eliminating the language barrier, speech analytics help businesses expand their global customer base without compromising on the quality of service.โ€ข By offering important insights into customer behavior, preferences, pain points, and emerging trends, speech analytics help businesses in making the right decisions and designing the best strategies that help elevate overall customer experience.โ€ข By analyzing transcribed calls, supervisors can easily monitor the performance of each agent and provide personalized feedback to help them work on the areas that need improvement.โ€ข Speech analytics can be integrated with the other business tools like Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. This helps in understanding the accurate context of user intent and accordingly, calls can be routed to the most appropriate agent.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—™๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—•๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€The partnership between HoduSoft and Speechmatics presents a number of features to empower businesses with unmatched speech analytics capabilities. Some of the key features include:๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป/๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:Speech recognition/transcription capability of speech analytics offers reliable speech-to-text outputs.โ€ข ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: Speech transcription ensures best-in-class accuracy across different languages irrespective of the noise level in the background.โ€ข ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€:Powered by ASR, it supports more than 50 languages and works regardless of the accent or dialect, even in challenging, noisy environments.โ€ข ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด:The feature allows supervisors to monitor calls and determine training requirements for the agents.โ€ข ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต-๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐˜๐˜€:Speech transcription ensures high-quality, easy to understand transcripts.๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€:As the name suggests, sentiment analytics help businesses understand the exact sentiments of their customers.โ€ข ๐—œ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€:Sentiment analytics capability helps identify and categorize sentiments as positive, negative, and neutral.โ€ข ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€: With the help of the NLP (natural language processing) technique, it can easily identify emotions like happiness, anger, sorrow, etc.โ€ข ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€: Sentiment analytics capability ensures accurate and detailed insights of the interactions without losing the context around the sentiment.โ€ข ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€: Since sentiment analytics can track sentiments, it helps users in identifying the emerging trends, sentiment shifts, or changes in customer expectations.๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—บ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:Allows users to get the main essence of the interactions from any media by automatically generating a concise and factual summary.โ€ข ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—น ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—บ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€: With summarization technique, it empowers users with accurate and concise summary of the interactions.โ€ข ๐—จ๐—ป๐—น๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ผ ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: With unlimited transcription and summarization capabilities, Speech analytics allows users to handle large volumes of audio data with ease.โ€ข ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜:It allows users to choose the summary format (paragraph or bullet points) according to your needs.๐—ช๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐˜†?Talking about the HoduSoft and Speechmatics partnership, Usman Gulfaraz (Chief Revenue Officer at Speechmatics) said, โ€œSpeechmatics will benefit from the complementary strengths of our two companies in the Unified Communications space. HoduSoft has developed a cutting-edge software suite tailored for contact centers, business process organizations, and service providers. The integration of Speechmatics and HoduSoft will provide businesses with a comprehensive omnichannel, end-to-end solution.โ€Bharat Lalcheta (Co-Founder and CTO at HoduSoft), also shared his opinion on this fantastic collaboration. He said, "This collaboration empowers the HoduCC Omnichannel CX suite with the ability to deliver unparalleled voice transcription, summarization, and sentiment analysis services. Together, we are revolutionizing customer interactions by providing advanced tools for understanding, processing, and enhancing communication. With Speechmatics, we're not just connecting calls; we're connecting people with precision and insights."For more details about speech analytics feature, please visit- https://hodusoft.com/speech-analytics/ ๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—›๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐˜:HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication software and solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. All its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Kartik Khambhati707-708-4638

HoduSoft Products