HoduSoft Partners with Speechmatics to Launch Cutting-Edge Speech Analytics Feature speech analytic

HoduSoft is partnering with Speechmatics to add a new speech analytics feature to their product. This will allow users to gain insights from their conversations

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of innovative communication solutions, has announced its partnership with Speechmatics, a well-renowned speech-to-text technology provider. This partnership aims to implement speech analytics functionality into HoduSoft’s flagship product- HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite. This will help businesses in enhancing their capability to leverage the power of the voice data to improve their operational efficiency and overall customer satisfaction.𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀In today’s data-driven world, the ability to analyze data has turned out to be an important asset for businesses. The integration of Speechmatics’ advanced speech recognition technology into HoduSoft’s communication solutions showcases a major advancement in the field of speech analytics. This partnership will enable businesses to achieve better insights from voice interactions that will further help them in making more informed decisions for enhanced overall performance. Overall, with this partnership, businesses can experience the fusion of-• Speech Recognition/Transcription• Sentiment Analytics, and• Summarization𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽?Speechmatics’ cutting-edge speech-to-text technology is well-known for its reliability, consistency, and accuracy. It supports speech recognition/transcription in more than 50 languages (including local dialects and accents) with automatic language detection. With sentiment analytics, it can easily track and analyze sentiment for any transcribed media, enabling businesses to determine whether customers' sentiments are positive, negative, or neutral. Moreover, its abstractive approach delivers a summary that captures the essence of the content.With this partnership, businesses, especially contact centers, business process organizations, and service providers can benefit in numerous ways-• Agents can gain a better understanding of every customer call. By analyzing the tone of voice, • sentiment, • and key phrases, • they can easily determine the pain points of customers as well as the key trends and tailor their response accordingly.• With AI-driven insights, • speech analytics help agents work on key performance metrics like first-contact resolution (FCR) and average handle time (AHT) and keep their productivity level high.• By eliminating the language barrier, speech analytics help businesses expand their global customer base without compromising on the quality of service.• By offering important insights into customer behavior, preferences, pain points, and emerging trends, speech analytics help businesses in making the right decisions and designing the best strategies that help elevate overall customer experience.• By analyzing transcribed calls, supervisors can easily monitor the performance of each agent and provide personalized feedback to help them work on the areas that need improvement.• Speech analytics can be integrated with the other business tools like Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. This helps in understanding the accurate context of user intent and accordingly, calls can be routed to the most appropriate agent.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀The partnership between HoduSoft and Speechmatics presents a number of features to empower businesses with unmatched speech analytics capabilities. Some of the key features include:𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻/𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:Speech recognition/transcription capability of speech analytics offers reliable speech-to-text outputs.• 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Speech transcription ensures best-in-class accuracy across different languages irrespective of the noise level in the background.• 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀:Powered by ASR, it supports more than 50 languages and works regardless of the accent or dialect, even in challenging, noisy environments.• 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴:The feature allows supervisors to monitor calls and determine training requirements for the agents.• 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵-𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝘀:Speech transcription ensures high-quality, easy to understand transcripts.𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀:As the name suggests, sentiment analytics help businesses understand the exact sentiments of their customers.• 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:Sentiment analytics capability helps identify and categorize sentiments as positive, negative, and neutral.• 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: With the help of the NLP (natural language processing) technique, it can easily identify emotions like happiness, anger, sorrow, etc.• 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀: Sentiment analytics capability ensures accurate and detailed insights of the interactions without losing the context around the sentiment.• 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀: Since sentiment analytics can track sentiments, it helps users in identifying the emerging trends, sentiment shifts, or changes in customer expectations.𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:Allows users to get the main essence of the interactions from any media by automatically generating a concise and factual summary.• 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀: With summarization technique, it empowers users with accurate and concise summary of the interactions.• 𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: With unlimited transcription and summarization capabilities, Speech analytics allows users to handle large volumes of audio data with ease.• 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁:It allows users to choose the summary format (paragraph or bullet points) according to your needs.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝘆?Talking about the HoduSoft and Speechmatics partnership, Usman Gulfaraz (Chief Revenue Officer at Speechmatics) said, “Speechmatics will benefit from the complementary strengths of our two companies in the Unified Communications space. HoduSoft has developed a cutting-edge software suite tailored for contact centers, business process organizations, and service providers. The integration of Speechmatics and HoduSoft will provide businesses with a comprehensive omnichannel, end-to-end solution.”Bharat Lalcheta (Co-Founder and CTO at HoduSoft), also shared his opinion on this fantastic collaboration. He said, "This collaboration empowers the HoduCC Omnichannel CX suite with the ability to deliver unparalleled voice transcription, summarization, and sentiment analysis services. Together, we are revolutionizing customer interactions by providing advanced tools for understanding, processing, and enhancing communication. With Speechmatics, we're not just connecting calls; we're connecting people with precision and insights."For more details about speech analytics feature, please visit- https://hodusoft.com/speech-analytics/ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁:HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication software and solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. All its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Kartik Khambhati707-708-4638

HoduSoft Products