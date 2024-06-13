Waste levy waived for areas hit by heavy rain and flooding

Residents in six Local Government Areas hit hardest by a downpour in early June can dispose of flood-affected items at landfill sites without having to pay the waste levy fee until early September.

The exemption covers waste on public and private land, including damaged building materials, furniture, carpet and gardening debris.

Removing the fee will expedite the recovery process and ease financial burdens on impacted households and businesses.

The Natural Disaster Waste Levy Exemption applies to the following LGAs:

Camden

Wollongong

Shoalhaven

Shellharbour

Wingecarribee

Kiama

The exemption means residents will not be charged the levy until 4 September 2024. Local landfill gate fees may apply.

These communities were also hit by heavy rain and flooding in April and had been granted a waste levy exemption until 30 June 2024 for that weather event.

More broadly, the Minns Labor Government is currently reviewing the waste levy as part of efforts to reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfill and boost recycling efforts.

For more information and to participate in consultation, visit: https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/nsw-waste-levy-review