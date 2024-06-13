GeoTech Spearheads Urban Economies Revolution with AI and Geospatial Technologies

RYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoTech, a pioneer in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial technologies, is reshaping urban economy and digital markets towards sustainability and resilience. Embracing the vision of a smarter, sustainable future, the company's cutting-edge solutions are at the heart of urban innovation, driven by the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Established in 2018, GeoTech's mission to revolutionize the geospatial sector has led to the development of a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions. These offerings enhance urban economies and digital markets, powered by AI-driven analytics and a commitment to environmental sustainability.

GeoTech's holistic approach integrates technology, data, and human insight, offering unique insights into urban dynamics and aiding clients in navigating today's fast-paced world. The company's steadfast dedication to reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy aligns with global sustainability initiatives, reflecting a collaborative push towards a greener future.

Looking forward, GeoTech is committed to continuous innovation in geospatial technology and AI, aiming to meet today's urban challenges and ensure a sustainable, thriving tomorrow. By prioritizing advanced technology and eco-friendly practices, GeoTech is not just contributing to urban economy evolution but also securing a resilient future for communities worldwide.

Watch the I&D Campaign Here On CBS News

Visit http://gt.com.sa/

Geospatial | Revolutionising Urban Economies with AI-Driven Geospatial Technologies

Using cutting-edge technology and striking narratives, Acumen Media develops thought provoking films that enable viewers to understand industry challenges and trends. Through our stories, we help to elevate innovation, societal development, and progress industry and society worldwide.

