Obyte’s GBYTE to Boost Global Presence with New Biconomy Listing
GBYTE listed on BiconomyTRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obyte, a fully decentralized cryptocurrency network, is pleased to announce the listing of its native asset, GBYTE, on Biconomy, a global cryptocurrency exchange. This strategic partnership underscores Obyte’s commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing liquidity for GBYTE holders worldwide.
The listing on Biconomy, renowned for its user-friendly platform and top-tier security features, marks a significant milestone for Obyte. Biconomy is celebrated for its robust trading ecosystem, which includes over 140 popular currencies and a suite of services such as Spot, Futures, Earn, Kickstarter, and third-party payments. As part of this agreement, Biconomy will offer the GBYTE/USDT trading pair, starting on the Polygon network, providing a seamless and efficient trading experience for users.
The collaboration with Biconomy is expected to elevate the trading volume and liquidity of GBYTE. With a trading fee of 0.2% for makers and takers and a small withdrawal fee of 0.00001 GBYTE (less than $1), Biconomy provides an attractive proposition for traders looking to diversify their portfolios. Additionally, Biconomy’s 24/7 customer support and secure multi-tier system, with 98% of assets in cold storage, offer unparalleled peace of mind to users.
The exchange, according to its own statements, operates with stringent compliance standards and holds legal licenses in both the United States and Canada, ensuring a secure trading environment for all participants. This partnership isn’t just a leap for Obyte but also for its community, who will now have access to a reliable and regulated exchange platform. The Obyte’s founder commented about it:
"We are thrilled to see GBYTE listed on Biconomy, a highly respected and regulated crypto exchange available worldwide. This collaboration enhances our token's liquidity and reach, providing our community with a secure and compliant trading platform. It’s a significant step forward in our mission to make Obyte accessible to a broader audience."
How to Trade GBYTE on Biconomy?
First of all, it’s required to create an account on Biconomy's website and, preferably, complete the KYC (Know Your Customer / Identification) process to ensure compliance and security. Unverified accounts can still withdraw up to 0.05 BTC daily (around $3,400), but the limit increases to 20 BTC for verification with ID, and it’s unlimited by adding a photo afterward.
Once the account is verified, anyone can deposit funds into the exchange account using USDT (Tether) or GBYTE, to buy and sell through market (immediate transaction) or limit (conditional transaction) orders. Initially, the listing starts for the GBYTE token based on the Polygon (formerly Matic) network, so, it’ll be necessary to bridge Obyte-based GBYTEs to Polygon through the Counterstake Bridge and the wallet MetaMask, before deposits on Biconomy.
For Obyte, this listing is more than just an opportunity to increase GBYTE’s liquidity; it is a step towards greater adoption and recognition within the global crypto market. The decentralized nature of Obyte, combined with the robust trading infrastructure of Biconomy, creates a synergistic partnership that benefits all stakeholders involved.
About Biconomy
Biconomy is a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its secure and user-friendly platform. Established in 2022 and based in Toronto, Biconomy offers a wide range of digital assets, robust trading features, and top-tier security, ensuring a reliable and efficient trading experience for users globally.
About Obyte
Obyte is a distributed DAG-based cryptocurrency network, dedicated to pioneering the next frontier of decentralization and individual autonomy. Founded in 2016, Obyte has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of distributed ledger technologies, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and ideological principles asserting individual freedoms.
