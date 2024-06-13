G-7 governments Name 18 Business Leaders, including Logistics Plus CEO Jim Berlin, to New Advisory Council for Ukraine

Jim Berlin pictured left of Penny Pritzker at the Ukraine Recovery Conference. Jim and Derek Berlin at the URC Conference in Berlin, Germany. Logistics Plus managed the complex delivery of $100 million worth of gas pipes to Ukraine in late 2023.

This new initiative is to support Ukraine's economic stability and growth and pave the way for future reconstruction.

I am confident that working together, we can serve as the 'tip of the shovel' of international business engagement in Ukraine at this critical time and onward to rebuild the country.” — Jim Berlin

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to report that on June 11 at the International Ukraine Recovery Forum , German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the launch of a new initiative to support Ukraine's economic stability and growth and pave the way for future reconstruction, a Business Advisory Council of 18 business leaders from across the G-7 nations, Ukraine, and key donor states.Logistics Plus Founder and CEO Jim Berlin is one of three business leaders from the United States appointed to this international Council, alongside fellow US representatives from Northrop Grumman and McDonald's, under the capable leadership of Siemens CEO Dr. Christian Bruch.Joining Jim at the conference was Logistics Plus SVP of Global Government Solutions Derek Berlin. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker served as Head of Delegation for the conference.Of the initiative, Berlin said, "The first meeting of the Business Advisory Council brought together a group of committed and proactive business leaders, and I am confident that working together, we can serve as the 'tip of the shovel' of international business engagement in Ukraine at this critical time and onward to rebuild the country."In his welcoming remarks at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Chancellor Scholz said, "The recovery of Ukraine is and has to be a business case too, and (those businesses) will be front and center to engage right from the start. Together with the United States, (this is) why we have taken the initiative for the Business Advisory Council. (It) will be the voice of the business community."Logistics Plus has over 70 employees across three locations based in Ukraine. Since the 2022 invasion, Logistics Plus has donated and raised over $1 million worth of total relief for Ukraine . Last year, working with an American oil and gas supplier, Logistics Plus managed the complex delivery of 22-thousand tons of gas pipes to Ukraine to help with infrastructure rebuilding efforts.

