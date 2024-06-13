Alan King sees Flat & Jump horses hit 50-50 parity

LAMBOURN, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan King Racing has quietly evolved into an equally-split dual-purpose yard.

Alan explains: “It was interesting to read Warren Greatrex’s quotes on going on a new route ‘like Alan King’ as it was more of an evolution rather than a plan. I’ve still got a huge hunger and ambition for the sport in both codes and without necessarily marketing ourselves as a Flat yard and, obviously, more thought of as Jumps focused, it gives the yard, the team, the owners and myself such a buzz for the whole year to have quality horses throughout both seasons. But, in essence, we want to be winning on the biggest stage…all year round.”

He adds: “We pride ourselves in bringing in consistently excellent horses and are always looking to target the big meetings; that’s where our owners want to be, that’s where we want to be. My buzz for big race success burns as bright as ever and I am hugely excited that we can now look forward to campaigning at the highest level all year round.”

“The culture at Barbury Castle is very unique, in that, a lot of our owners across both codes know each other and are always supportive of every runner we send out regardless of whether they have a direct interest or not.”

Fact file:

Over 2000 winners: 16 at the Cheltenham Festival, 16 at the Aintree Festival, 3 Group Ones in both France and the UK, 4 Royal Ascot winners.

Jumps: Grade 1s: 34. Grade 2s: 86. Grade 3: 19. Listed: 44.

Flat: Group 1s: 3. Group 2s: 5. Group 3s: 1. Listed: 4.

