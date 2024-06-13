Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,288 in the last 365 days.

Variations guidelines: Proposed amendments to the European Commission guidelines on variations categories and procedures

The European Commission is reviewing the rules governing the procedures for post-authorisation changes to the terms of a marketing authorisation for human medicines

This concerns the Commission Regulation (EC) No 1234/2008 together with the variations guidelines within the existing legal framework of Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 and Directive 2001/83/EC. 

In this context, EMA, the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) and the European Commission are inviting pharmaceutical industry representatives and other interested parties to comment on the proposed amendment. This refers specifically to the guidelines on the details of the different categories of variations and operation of the variations procedures.

Find the documents with the proposed changes in the 'Stakeholder consultation' section on this page (a clean version and one with track changes). 

Before replying, please consolidate your comments at your EU trade industry association / organisation level.  

Please submit your feedback - only - through the EU survey tool below by 23 August 2024:

Keywords: Human medicines, regulatory and procedural guidance

You just read:

Variations guidelines: Proposed amendments to the European Commission guidelines on variations categories and procedures

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more