Flying Is Not The Most Cost Effective Option To Getting To The Paris Olympics This Summer

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, we've created a comprehensive guide to help travellers navigate to the heart of the action from the capital cities of The UK

Depending on your budget there are options for you to get to Paris. However, your choice of travel method shall be dependent on the time you have available to make the journey.” — Steve Reid

UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympics has begun, and sports enthusiasts from the United Kingdom are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. As the World converges on the City of Lights, we present a comprehensive guide to help you navigate your way to the heart of the action from the capital cities of The United Kingdom.

AirTravelClaim.com has investigated how fans could navigate their way to Paris for the games and found that flying isn’t always the most cost-effective option. Depending on your plans - dropping in for the whole event, or a long weekend for the closing ceremony, you might consider rail, sea or even coach!

When it comes to cost and speed, flying to Paris did on average come out on top, but travellers are reminded of restrictions on luggage and potential delays. In 2023, 34% of the 131 million passengers travelling last year were held up, with 3.8 million people having their flights cancelled altogether. Whilst compensation can be claimed back if this were to happen to you, missing the opening ceremony would be a devastating start to the games.

For travellers who are looking to save money and don’t mind the longer time spent getting to Paris, AirTravelClaim.com found coach travel to be the most cost-effective option. With tickets starting at a mere £30 from London one way, the 9.5-hour journey, extra luggage room and views of the French countryside could be the best option for those on a budget. However, those trying to attend the Olympics from Edinburgh one way would have to endure a 22-hour journey via coach, whilst flying takes a mere 1.5 hours at double the ticket price of £221 one way via Air France.

Those wishing to travel from Belfast have more limited options with only flying or driving being options. There are no direct flights to Paris from the Northern Ireland capital and the journey takes approximately 4 hours with a layover in either Birmingham, Bristol, Heathrow or Glasgow. The ticket one way will set travellers back £253 and the most expensive city to fly from in the UK. Those who don’t mind a drive could do the journey in just over 30 hours by taking the Cairnryan ferry, driving to Dover and using the Le Shuttle - with ferry and Le Shuttle tickets, petrol, tax and tolls being taken into account, drivers would be stumping up around £400 - perhaps not the most time or cost-effective travel plan!

Finally, travelling by train was found to have both positive and negative reasons to travel. Eurostar, the iconic high-speed train service, offers the most efficient and picturesque journey from central London to Paris. Departing from London St Pancras International, these sleek trains whisk you through the Channel Tunnel, delivering you to the heart of Paris at Gare du Nord in just over two hours. Imagine sipping coffee as the French countryside unfolds outside your window—a seamless blend of comfort and convenience. Costing around £182 on average for a one-way ticket - the option of carrying more luggage than a plane, this feels like a no-brainer for those who prefer the more relaxed option of train travel.

Sadly the further away travellers get from the English capital, the more expensive the trip becomes, with tickets to London St Pancras to transfer to Eurostar costing Scottish and Welsh travellers close to £300 one way. Add to this the potential for train strikes, delays and cancellations, The Railway Magazine reported that more than two out of five train services in Britain during the first half of the year were delayed, so travellers would be advised to leave plenty of time to catch their Eurostar.

Steve Reid from AirTravelClaim.com says “The relative distance between the UK and Paris provides many people with an opportunity to attend The Olympic Games. Depending on your budget there are options for you to get to Paris. However, your choice of travel method shall be dependent on the time you have available to make the journey. Whatever your choice, you are advised to factor in possible delays that you may encounter, whether they be road, rail, sea or air.”

Please note all information was correct at the time of writing and travellers are advised to check for the most up-to-date information before booking.