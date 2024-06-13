ProHance Participates in SSON Malaysia
ProHance showcases its innovative solutions at the 11th Malaysian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week, driving digital transformation and operational excellenceKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a global workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, recently participated in the 11th edition of the Malaysian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week held from 10-13 June 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.
The Malaysian SSC & GBS industry employs over 200,000 people, a number forecasted to grow to 250,000 by 2025. The industry generated RM53.6 billion in revenue in 2022, expected to increase to RM70.2 billion in the following year.
Amidst a growing consensus that the country’s shared service industry is on an upward trajectory, Malaysia’s shared service centers have also had to re-evaluate strategies on how they can transcend mere transactional functions to assume responsibilities characterized by ownership and accountability. Digitalization and cost savings stand at the forefront of leadership's agenda as they strive to drive process standardization, implement data-driven automation, and contribute greater value to their enterprises as part of their sustainable transformational journey. However, this transformative journey is not without its share of challenges and intricacies. The shifting dynamics of the workforce, effective stakeholder management, and the need to harmonize disparate digital ecosystems present formidable hurdles that must be navigated.
Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice President, Growth and Demand Generation, ProHance, led a Fireside Chat along with Manan Mehta, Senior Vice President, Collabera Digital, Azlinda Ab Kasim, Regional Associate Director GBS and PMO, Zimmer Biomet, and Karan R Bhatia, Head of Global Business Services (GBS), Asia Hub, Sanofi on ‘Enhancing Employee Experience & Company Profitability by being Digitally Obsessed,’ which included:
• Diving through different innovations in digital technologies
• Understanding various strategies to improve efficiency
• Learning to be adaptable to maintain competitiveness and achieve long-term success
“ProHance’s advanced technology solutions are designed to optimize workforce productivity and streamline operations. Attendees explored ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools that enable real-time visibility, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced operational performance,” said Saurabh.
