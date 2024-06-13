ProHance Participates in SSON Malaysia

ProHance at SSON Malaysia

ProHance at SSON Malaysia

Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice President (SVP) - Growth and Demand Generation at SSON Malaysia

Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice President (SVP) - Growth and Demand Generation at SSON Malaysia

Team ProHance at SSON Malaysia

ProHance showcases its innovative solutions at the 11th Malaysian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week, driving digital transformation and operational excellence

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a global workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, recently participated in the 11th edition of the Malaysian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week held from 10-13 June 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.
The Malaysian SSC & GBS industry employs over 200,000 people, a number forecasted to grow to 250,000 by 2025. The industry generated RM53.6 billion in revenue in 2022, expected to increase to RM70.2 billion in the following year.

Amidst a growing consensus that the country’s shared service industry is on an upward trajectory, Malaysia’s shared service centers have also had to re-evaluate strategies on how they can transcend mere transactional functions to assume responsibilities characterized by ownership and accountability. Digitalization and cost savings stand at the forefront of leadership's agenda as they strive to drive process standardization, implement data-driven automation, and contribute greater value to their enterprises as part of their sustainable transformational journey. However, this transformative journey is not without its share of challenges and intricacies. The shifting dynamics of the workforce, effective stakeholder management, and the need to harmonize disparate digital ecosystems present formidable hurdles that must be navigated.

Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice President, Growth and Demand Generation, ProHance, led a Fireside Chat along with Manan Mehta, Senior Vice President, Collabera Digital, Azlinda Ab Kasim, Regional Associate Director GBS and PMO, Zimmer Biomet, and Karan R Bhatia, Head of Global Business Services (GBS), Asia Hub, Sanofi on ‘Enhancing Employee Experience & Company Profitability by being Digitally Obsessed,’ which included:
• Diving through different innovations in digital technologies
• Understanding various strategies to improve efficiency
• Learning to be adaptable to maintain competitiveness and achieve long-term success

“ProHance’s advanced technology solutions are designed to optimize workforce productivity and streamline operations. Attendees explored ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools that enable real-time visibility, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced operational performance,” said Saurabh.

Shikha Mishra
ProHance
+91 98711 04464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

ProHance Participates in SSON Malaysia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shikha Mishra
ProHance
+91 98711 04464
Company/Organization
ProHance
Building No. 731 , 2nd Floor, 7th Cross Rd,
3 Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560034
India
+919871104464
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
ProHance Participates in SSON Malaysia
ProHance Participates in the 7th Annual Banking Summit in Sydney
ProHance Appoints Nitin Bhat as Senior Advisor, Customer Experience and Growth
View All Stories From This Author