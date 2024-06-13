Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming Calls on Singaporean Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli

On 6 June 2024, Ambassador Cao Zhongming called on Singaporean Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. Both sides exchanged views on China-Singapore relations and bilateral cooperation in the area of social governance.

Ambassador Cao said that last year China-Singapore relations were upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality Future Oriented Partnership, showing the directions for our bilateral relations in the new era. Singapore is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, and has accumulated rich experience in social governance. On the path of Chinese modernization, China is willing to enhance mutual learning with Singapore, and provide stronger support to each other’s modernization process.

Minister Masagos welcomed Ambassador Cao to Singapore, spoke highly of Singapore-China relations, and expressed that Singapore gives strong focus to the role of family in governing the society, and considers the harmony among different religious, racial, lingual and cultural communities as the source of strength for Singapore’s society. Singapore is ready to carry out more exchanges with China on governing experience, so as to promote the development and prosperity of both societies.