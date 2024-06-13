Programme “Local View Power 2023” premieres various productions at the end of the month

MACAU, June 13 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the programme “Local View Power 2023” will be held from 27 to 30 June at the Galaxy Cinemas, premiering nine local productions in six sessions on the big screen, covering documentaries, short features and animation movies, with diverse narratives and visual styles. Tickets are on sale from today.

Since its inception in 2007, the programme “Local View Power” has provided a platform for local creators to showcase their works. Having commissioned more than 150 films, the programme provides financial support and invites professional filmmakers to serve as instructors, allowing a wider audience to appreciate different facets of Macao through the big screen. Some of the films have even been selected for the themed workshops of the 1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival.

Nine local productions with diverse themes will be screened, including five short features: Person Under the Tree by Tang Chi Fai (Freshmen Level), Before the Downpour by Mak Man Teng (Freshmen Level), Hand Hand by Jarvis Xin (Open Level), General Parenting Test by Vitty Ho (Open Level), and Girl with Amen by Teng Kun Hou (Advanced Level); two documentaries: Enduring Grace by Catherine Ho and Jody Lei (Open Level) and Zound-Leading by Loi Chi Iong (Open Level); and two animation movies: Typhoon Tail by Leong Wai Chon (Freshmen Level) and Inheritance by Josie Ip (Freshmen Level).

The productions cover themes such as life, growth, birth and disease, offering the public a series of short features, documentaries and animation movies. Post-screening talks are also available in some screening sessions. Tickets for each session are priced at MOP60, with various discounts available.

Tickets are available through the Macau Ticketing Network from today, and are available at Galaxy Cinemas on the day of the screening. Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. For enquiries, please call IC through tel. 8399 6297 or 8399 6295 during office hours.