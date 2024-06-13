PHILIPPINES, June 13 - Press Release

June 13, 2024 Senator Tolentino: Law creating Negros Island Region (NIR) to facilitate faster delivery of services, economic growth Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Thursday lauded the signing of Republic Act 12000, which mandates the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR). "This is a landmark measure that will bring together in one region the two Negros provinces - Oriental and Occidental, including Bacolod City - and the island-province of Siquijor," said the senator, one of the measure's principal authors. Tolentino attended the signing of the NIR Law by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. in Malacanang, which was also witnessed by Senate and House leaders, as well as congressional district representatives from the newly created NIR. "This new law will facilitate the faster delivery of public services to the residents of the three provinces, as well as the integration of institutions, agriculture, and industries operating in the NIR," he pointed out. "This integration will play a key role in bringing about sustainable growth to the new region and its people," added the senator, who has vast experience in local governance as former mayor of Tagaytay City and chairperson of the Metro Manila Development Authority. Tolentino added that the creation of the NIR would also ensure faster response from national government agencies (NGAs) during times of emergencies and natural calamities. It should be noted that in the aftermath of Mt. Kanlaon's eruption, the senator appealed for direct intervention from the NGAs - specifically the health and agriculture departments - to assist affected localities in Negros Occidental and Oriental. The two provinces currently belong to two different regions: Regions VI and VII, respectively. Under the new law, the NGAs will be clustered and their regional offices shall be established accordingly to ensure the effective delivery of basic government services.