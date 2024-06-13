Denim, jeans exhibition to open in HCM City on June 26

VIETNAM, June 13 - HCM CITY — The 6th Denimsandjeans.com Việt Nam, an exhibition for large denim manufacturers in Việt Nam and over 10 countries around the world, will be held in HCM City on June 26-27.

With the theme of "Room to Roam", it aims to showcase the latest fashion trends and innovations in the global denim industry, focusing on sustainable development, as well as helping local manufacturers prove themselves with global buyers.

The exhibition will feature a “Denim Bazaar” area where Vietnamese fashion brands display their innovative, high quality denim products, including recycled ones, similar to the one held last year. This initiative will help improve the general public's understanding of Việt Nam's denim manufacturing capability.

Indian denim clothes manufacturer Balaji Enterprises is the organiser of the exhibition, which will be held at Riverside Palace in District 4.

Việt Nam's denim clothes exports have positive growth prospects, with many large orders and investment projects, the company said.

Việt Nam exports around 65-70 million denim clothing items per year, and this is expected to rise by the end of 2024, as more and more orders are being placed with the country to make use of the European Union – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement.

According to the company, Việt Nam produces mid-priced to premium-priced denim products and jeans that satisfy sustainable development criteria, and the current geo-political condition is elevating Việt Nam's position in this industry which is poised to grow by over 10 per cent annually during the next five to seven years. VNS