Việt Nam's instant noodles no longer subject to EU’s food safety control

VIETNAM, June 13 - BRUSSELS — Việt Nam’s instant noodles will be exempted from food safety control in the EU starting from July 2, as they have met related regulations.

However, the inspection frequency at border gates for the products remains at 20 per cent.

The exemption comes as the EU’s Commission Implementing Regulation 2024/1662 was issued on June 11, amending the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1793 on the temporary increase of official controls and emergency measures governing the entry into the union of certain goods from certain third countries implementing Regulations (EU) 2017/625 and (EC) No 178/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Belgium and the EU Trần Ngọc Quân attributed the good news to relentless efforts by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, other relevant authorities, and businesses in enhancing the quality and safety of instant noodle exports to the bloc.

In addition, the EU has also adjusted inspection regulations for other Vietnamese farm produce. For dragon fruit, the inspection frequency at the border has been increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Chili peppers have been moved from Annex I (50 per cent inspection frequency) to Annex II (50 per cent inspection frequency with food safety certificates and test results for residual pesticide residues in the product).

Okra remains at a 50 per cent inspection frequency with food safety certificates and test results for residual pesticide residues in the product. Meanwhile, the inspection frequency for durian stays at 10 per cent. — VNS