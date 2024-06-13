FDI Enterprises Club debuts in Huế City

VIETNAM, June 13 -

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Enterprises Club has been introduced in Huế City to boost connection, cooperation and investment among FDI-operated businesses in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and to help attract new investors in the future.

The FDI Club, which currently has 15 members, is located at the downtown Vietinbank Building on Lê Quý Đôn Street. It offers an open workspace and convenient facilities as well as an ideal environment for networking and cooperation between club members and FDI businesses coming to the province.

Chairman of the club Trần Văn Mỹ emphasised the importance of the club’s office as a space for FDI enterprises to share investment opportunities, connect with and support their foreign peers.

He said the club will serve as a location for businesses exchanging proposals, discussing policies or legal advice and seeking government support.

“The club is also a platform for FDI enterprises sharing successes, experiences and risks in the investment environment. It also helps businesses discuss action plans and effective investment decisions in making businesses stronger and contributing to the overall development in the region,” he said.

“New ideas, cooperation opportunities and investment plans will be born from regular meetings among members at the club, which fosters a positive networking space for all foreign investors in the province,” he added.

“The club will offer supportive measures for all businesses in the province in approaching sustainable development and ‘green’ growth.”

Carlsberg Việt Nam, a beverage producer and a member of the club, spent VNĐ8 billion (US$320,000) as a sponsor of the Huế Festival 2024.

Huế has built six industrial zones on 2,600ha, creating a space for both domestic and foreign investors.

The province and the Gilimex Industrial Zone Joint Stock Company have been ramping up construction of the Gilimex Industrial Park, the first ‘green and clean’ destination for domestic and foreign investors, on an area of 460.85ha with an investment of VNĐ2.6 trillion ($104 million).

The park will be a destination for industrial producers of electronics, computers, automobile spare parts and accessories, transport vehicles, paper, rubber and plastics as well as food, beverage, leather and medical equipment.

The province has allocated a $33 million investment to increase the capacity of the Chân Mây Port for easy access to 70,000DWT (deadweight tonnage) cargo ships, 4,000TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) container ships and 225,000GT (gross tonnage) cruise ships.

Thừa Thiên-Huế had granted licences to 19 new investment projects worth VNĐ5.2 trillion ($208 million), including eight FDI projects worth $33.2 million, in the first four months of this year.

Aeon Mall Việt Nam plans to build its first trading centre, Aeon Mall Huế, with an investment of $170 million in the An Vân Dương new urban area. VNS