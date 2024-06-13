Boosting sustainable tourism (Ministerial)

A new program designed to empower tourism businesses to improve their environmental sustainability will be launched today in Darwin by Tourism Minister Don Farrell and the Australian Tourism Industry Council (ATIC).

The Tourism Emissions Reduction Program will boost the competitiveness and marketability of our world-class attractions to visitors who are increasingly looking for sustainable tourism experiences.

The program is part of ATIC's Quality Tourism Framework (QTF), which provides industry and operators with a suite of online training and accreditation programs delivered by ATIC.

The Australian Government is providing $8 million in funding to enhance and improve the QTF, which reaffirms its commitment to support small and regional tourism businesses enhance their quality, accessibility, and sustainability.

Quotes attributable to the Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell

"This program is good for Australian businesses, workers, our attractions and the local community. "Australian tourism operators know the competitive advantage that can be gained by our country becoming a world leader in sustainable experiences". "Australia's natural wonders and deep connection to history and culture are crucial to the success of our tourism industry, and drive people to our shores. "Australians should look for tourism businesses that have made the commitment to sustainability when booking their next tour, attraction, or place to stay – every dollar spent helps protect and promote experiences that can last for generations."

Quotes attributable to Australian Tourism Industry Council Chair Evan Hall